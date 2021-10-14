Jonah Hill has a simple request for fans, celebs and media alike: stop talking about his body.

It’s not difficult at all to comprehend and it’s certainly not unjustified, but for some reason, folks seem to have a real problem with it and I think said people need to take a look inward and have a think about why that is.

In a post shared to Instagram yesterday, the actor and director explained that he no longer wanted his body to be a topic of conversation as the ensuing comments always seem to make him “uncomfortable”, which, again, is extremely fair.

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body,” he wrote. “Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

His post was met with thunderous praise from (most of) his celebrity peers, including singer SZA who wrote: “Absolutely Love you . Thank you!!”

Olivia Munn and Aidy Bryant added heart emojis in the comments section.

His sister Beanie Feldstein, who currently stars in the incredible American Crime Story: Impeachment, proudly added, “THATS ???? MY ???? BROTHER ????”

But sadly, actress Sharon Stone did not get the “good or bad” memo that Jonah Hill so clearly stipulated, as she wrote: “Can I say you look good cuz u do.”

Sharon, you literally had one job.

Her response was met with backlash from folks reminding her that he literally JUST asked her not to comment.

Back in February, Jonah Hill reposted a Daily Mail article to his Insta that was centered around photos of him surfing in a wetsuit and other shirtless photos.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” he wrote in a long caption.

“So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

He added that the intent behind the post was to support “the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool.”

“Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect,” he said. “All my love.”

Onya, Jonah.