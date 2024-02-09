A Chilling New Documentary Will Look At Allegations Of Predatory Behaviour At Nickelodeon

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of child sexual abuse.

Rumours about alleged predatory behaviour at Nickelodeon have been prevalent online for years, with some actors like Jennette McCurdy and Alexa Nikolas openly discussing uncomfortable or even abusive behaviour on the sets of their shows. However, allegations of a sexual nature have largely remained just whispers — until now.

Max will be streaming a chilling new documentary called Quiet on Set which will delve into allegations of sexual misconduct on the sets of its shows — including new allegations against famed producer Dan Schneider, who was behind iconic shows like The Amanda Show, Victorious, Zoey 101 and, of course, iCarly.

READ MORE Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Sentenced Over Inappropriate Messages To Underage Girl

The documentary will follow Schneider — and the allegations against him, as well as wider Nickelodeon — as far back as the 90s, in a span of 20 years that it calls the “darkest chapters”. At one point, one of the people interviewed says that “working for Dan was like being in an abusive relationship.”

Shockingly, the documentary will air new allegations that known sexual predators worked on the set of Nickelodeon’s children’s shows, and that investigators found child pornography.

In another snippet, it alleges a child actor who worked with the company reported sexual abuse.

Watch the trailer below.

Allegations of misconduct against Dan Schneider on Nickelodeon were first reported by Deadline and were investigated by Nickelodeon’s parent company ViacomCBS in 2018. No evidence of sexual misconduct was found, though the investigation did unearth allegations of verbal abuse against him from staff. He is no longer at the network.

Since then, Schneider has also been accused of asking female staff for massages and, according to Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas, he allegedly offered children money for pictures of their feet.

READ MORE Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Has Come Forward With Her Own Allegations Against Jonah Hill

Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam in iCarly, also accused someone only known as The Creator in her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died of similar misconduct.

She alleged the unnamed producer would touch her and give her massages without consent, even when she would repeatedly say no. She also alleged she was forced to wear revealing outfits and bikinis as a child on set, and that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay silent.

Quiet on Set will release on Max on 17 March in a two-day streaming event.