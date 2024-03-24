Nickelodeon Stars Have Apologised For Poking Fun At The Allegations In The Quiet On Set Docuseries

The stars of Ned’s Declassified High School Survival Guide have issued an apology after they poked fun at the recent Quiet On Set docuseries which investigated the sexual abuse allegations surrounding Nickelodeon.

In a recent episode of Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee apologised and acknowledged their behaviour after they were slammed for poking fun at the chilling docuseries Quiet On Set.

“Earlier this week we were on a TikTok Live and if you haven’t seen the clip, or haven’t seen what’s going on, we were on a TikTok Live being asked to comment on the Quiet On Set documentary which we hadn’t seen,” Werkheiser began on the podcast.

“[A] super shit joke came out that was referencing Daniel and looked like I was talking about Drake [Bell] and it all overlapped and we fucked up. We get it.

“Now having seen the documentary. It’s so disturbing… now we’ve watched. And I get it.”

Werkheiser went on to say that they “fucked up” for making the jokes and said they couldn’t comment on the Dan Schneider allegations as they didn’t work with the producer, dubbed as Nickelodeon’s “golden boy”.

Towards the end of the episode, Shaw apologised and said she hated the thought they “compounded any trauma” surrounding the allegations.

“Even considering touching that topic or speaking on it at all now in the mindset we were in is so irresponsible,” she said.

“I hate that this happened. I hate that we compounded any trauma around this situation that means so much to each of us, and I am sorry.”

What did the Ned’s Declassified cast say about Quiet On Set ?

Last week, Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV aired in the US. The docuseries deep dives into the multiple allegations of misconduct, toxic work environments and sexual abuse — including sexual abuse against children — within the Nickelodeon company.

One of the major allegations was made by Drake Bell, of the Drake and Josh show, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by dialogue coach Brain Peck.

Following the release of the docuseries, Werkheiser, Shaw and Lee hopped on a TikTok Live where they seemingly poked fun at the whole situation.

In the screen recordings of the TikTok Live, Werkheiser can be heard mocking the documentary saying, “Daniel, we told you to never speak about that. Go back in your hole, Daniel, and gimmie your holes.”

He then continued to say “sorry, we shouldn’t joke about this” and that the Ned’s Declassified set “was not like that”.

In response to the TikTok Live, Bell took to X (formerly Twitter) and called out the cast for their antics.

“Ned’s Declassless,” Bell fired back.

“This is wild… Laugh it up guys… Laugh it up.”

Soon after Bell and other netizens slammed the cast for their insensitivity, Wekheriser issued a written apology on X, directed at Bell and his “fellow actors”.

“I was being an idiot today,” the apology began.

“I watched Quiet On Set tonight and (I) am horrified by the gravity of what Drake and others shared.

“Truly heartbroken about what my fellow actors went through. I can’t believe they weren’t protected. I’m sorry for compounding any hurt.”

Following their public apologies, the Ned’s Declassified cast has continued to receive backlash on social media — mainly their TikTok account — with many people calling for the trio to “wrap up” their podcast.

