Zoey 101 Actress Alexa Nikolas Claims Joe Jonas ‘Asked For Nudes’ When They Were Teens

Former Zoey 101 actress Alexa Nikolas has come forward with her own alleged experience with Joe Jonas amid his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Earlier this week, the former Disney Channel star made his way back into the headlines after he and Sophie confirmed that they would be getting a divorce after “four wonderful years of marriage”.

Since then, many people have chucked their two cents in on the relationship through blind items, theories and opinions. Some folks have also produced TikToks to unpack all the alleged tea behind Sophie and Joe’s marriage.

On Friday, Alexa posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about an alleged encounter she had with the “Love Bug” singer when they were teenagers.

“I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked me for nudes,” Alexa claimed.

To give you a bit of context behind the “purity ring” — according to online publication Cracked, many of the 2000’s Disney stars wore the ring to symbolise that they’re waiting until marriage to have sex. It’s also alleged that some of the stars encouraged their fans to wear the same ring.

The Jo-Bros have previously spoken about their experience wearing ring. During a game of “agree or disagree” on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the brothers all agreed that wearing the purity rings was a bad idea.

After Alexa posted the claim on X, some people accused the former Nickelodeon star of trying of namedropping Joe as he’s in the headlines for his divorce. However the star clapped back at critics in a series of Xer posts.

“My commentary is about the portrayal of males in media vs the reality. I’ve spent most of my teen years being asked by boys and grown men for nudes without much care for humanity. The patriarchy has hypernormalised males intrusive objectification,” the star wrote.

“I have been asked for more nudes as a girl and woman than about my passions or my opinions. This is not a poor me story this a reality of misogyny and I feel it is important to comment on.”

Alexa has not updated her X account since posting this thread. She also reshared her original X post about Joe on her Instagram Story.

Joe has not responded to these claims made by Alexa.

The last thing that Joe posted on X was information about his current tour with the Jonas Brothers. On Instagram, his most recent post is his join statement with Sophie confirming their divorce.

