The iCarly Reboot Has Been Canned & Fans Are Pissed At The Annoying AF Way Season 3 Ends

Fans who grew up watching iCarly on Nickelodeon were thrilled when the original show was rebooted in 2021. But now the Miranda Cosgrove hive will be spending the rest of the day gently weeping into their vintage iMac G3 computers after Paramount+ announced the cancellation of the iCarly reboot.

A spokesperson for the streaming platform released a statement to PEOPLE which gave little information behind the shock decision, but nonetheless confirmed the end of the popular show.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” the statement read.

The iCarly revival ends on cliffhanger of revealing Carly and Spencer’s mom, after being cancelled on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/QBMSYGpaOH — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 4, 2023

“The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

The news has truly ticked off the internet after the Season Three finale ended on a cliffhanger for the ages. When it aired back in July, fans were left wanting after teasing the reveal of Carly and Spencer’s mum. Without a Season Four, we won’t see how the cliffhanger plays out, which will leave iCarly fans with a nasty case of blue balls forevermore.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME AFTER THAT HUGE CLIFFHANGER — Mona (@RealMona_) October 4, 2023

They’ll do anything to prevent us from knowing who carly’s mom is ?? — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) October 4, 2023

If you’re an adult who needs closure over the revival of iCarly, you were ngmi https://t.co/C1xyaMM0Ih — Money Spreader (@WealthyAutocrat) October 4, 2023

I guess we’ll all have to turn to iCarly fan fic to keep us warm at night now.