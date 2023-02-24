We all love going through ancient photos and videos of ourselves, don’t we? Nothing like looking at yourself from years past when you were less jaded and worn down by the perils of the world. Well, it seems celebs love to do the same but instead of looking at God-awful Myspace selfies, it’s them doing cameos for top-rating TV shows. Like Emily Ratajkowski, who shared that time she appeared in iCarly.

Em Rata did a little throwback moment on TikTok this week where she shared the brief moment she was in the massively popular Nickelodeon sitcom in 2009.

Rata shared her cameo as “Tasha”, who was known as Gibby’s girlfriend in the show and appeared in two episodes across late 2009 and early 2010.

“Tasha forever,” she captioned the post.

In the video, she detailed what it was like to star on one of Nick’s biggest shows opposite child stars like Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove.

“Did y’all know I was Tasha on iCarly?” Em Rata asked.

“I was 16 or 17 and took two weeks off school to shoot two episodes. I met Jennette McCurdy and her mum.”

OBSESSED.

Imagine being in your mid-teens and being pulled out of school for a bit because you’ve gotta go film a few scenes for one of the hottest shows on Foxtel (or Austar if you’re a country kid like me). A real hair-flip moment and 100% the talk of the playground for weeks.

Of course, it’s not new information that Em Rata was in one of the funniest and best Nick shows this side of The Amanda Show and some people have had that factoid living rent-free in their brains for the last 14 years.

so you guys remember when gibby from icarly had the privilege to meet em rata and take a picture with her pic.twitter.com/QjeNaC7SoS — angel (@miumiucherie) November 20, 2019

i see you and i raise you: em rata as gibby’s gf in iCarly pic.twitter.com/SIm62gHIzb — ezzie ⚤｡*•⋆♀ (@manicpixiediet) May 27, 2020

So there you go, a bit of pop culture trivia for your Friday afternoons. Now we’re left wondering why Em Rata wasn’t invited to reprise her role as Gibby’s girlfriend Tasha in the iCarly reboot. What a massive oversight.