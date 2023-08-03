Beyoncé’s Mum Has Addressed *That* Footage Where She Appeared To Diss Lizzo At Her Recent Show

Beyoncé‘s mother, Tina Knowles, has shut down any rumours of shade against Lizzo after the “COZY” singer reportedly skipped her name during a song in the Renaissance Tour.

Lizzo launched into the centre of controversy this week after three former dancers sued the musician —as well as her production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley — for alleged incidents that took place between 2021 and 2023.

Amid the lawsuit — which includes an array of allegations such as religious harassment, sexual harassment and body shaming against the “Good As Hell” singer — Beyoncé fans noticed she skipped Lizzo’s name during her performance of “BREAK MY SOUL (Queen’s Remix)”.

However, Muva Knowles, AKA Tina, has come forward to shut down any rumours of shade.

According to celebrity gossip Instagram account The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk), Tina shut down speculation of her daughter purposely skipping Lizzo in an IG comment.

“She also didn’t say her own sisters [sic] name yal [sic] should really stop,” Tina wrote.

Since Ariana Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, Big Grrl Big Touring and Quigley, more people have come forward with the experiences.

Activist Ola Ojewumi recently came forward with her experience at a Lizzo concert in 2017. In her tweet, Ojewumi claimed a man trampled her in her wheelchair with platform heels, and even though she saw this, Lizzo reportedly brought the man on stage.

Lizzo initially responded to Ojewumi by sending her a DM with the promise to meet her — but the activist said that meeting never actually happened.

“Regardless, I defended Lizzo in the past because I’m protective of Black women, and I saw the attacks on her weight, health, and image as unfair,” Ojewumi wrote.

“These new allegations are horrific but show what we’ve always known: you can be oppressed and an oppressor. SMFH.”

Other people who have come forward with their experiences with Lizzo include filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson and former Lizzo dancer Courtney Hollinquest.

Lizzo has yet to release a public statement on the lawsuit.

