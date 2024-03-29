Lizzo Seemingly Quits The Music Industry Via A Spicy Insta Post & Did April Fools Start Early?

Singer and flute player Lizzo appears to have yeeted herself out of the music industry via a post to her social media on Saturday morning, Australian time.

The artist, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, published a statement venting her frustrations.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” the text post began.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this shit— I QUIT”, the post concluded, featuring a “peace out” emoji.

LIzzo’s written statement was posted to Instagram. Credit @lizzobeating.

The response in the comments section has been largely positive, with many of Lizzo’s followers sending messages of support.

“I don’t know if it helps, but you’ve definitely helped me feel more confident and brave to post. I think you’re amazing and it’s unfair how people treat bigger black women on the internet. You don’t deserve all this, I do hope it stops soon,” wrote one fan.

Not everyone was so sunshine and rainbows though.”Ik [I know] this is a marketing stunt,” commented a drastically more suspicious follower.

Ever since she shot to worldwide notoriety, it’s not a reach to say that Lizzo has certainly been the recipient of widespread internet trolling and hate.

The situation took a darker turn in the middle of 2023, however, when three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against her claiming sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Another ex-employee then sued her over bullying and harassment claims.

More to come.