Lizzo Let A Fan Play ‘The Most Aussie Song Ever’ On A Flute At Her Perth Concert & It Was Iconic

Woodwind queen Lizzo let a fan play a stunning rendition of Men at Work’s “Down Under” on a flute at her recent Perth show. It was, as they say, extremely iconic.

On Friday, the “Truth Hurts” singer played to loads of adoring fans at RAC Arena, including one by the name of Lozza. Lizzo and Lozza … two peas in a pod. You just can’t make this up, people!

Lozza (@lozza_mc), a professional flute player, asked Lizzo if she could play her “the most Aussie song ever”. Naturally, the angel obliged by arranging the procurement of a flute with her band.

Side note, but I screamed when Lizzo warned the audience not to throw shit at her ‘cos she throws back. An icon.

Flute secured, Lozza started busting out “Down Under”. As soon as the audience heard the first few notes, they were hooting and hollering like their lives depended on it. Going absolutely hog wild, they were.

Meanwhile Lizzo was dancing onstage, telling her fellow flute friend to “get into it”.

“Whoo! Make some noise for Lozza!” she cheered.

It was honestly so heartwarming to see how excited Lizzo — who is a classically trained flautist, FYI — got watching Lozza do her thing.

Other TikTokers uploaded footage of the wholesome moment from other angles, and you can really see how goddamn chuffed the singer was about Lozza’s lil’ ditty. Bless.

Lizzo also addressed rumours that she’s beefing with Taylor Swift at the concert.

At one point during the show, she read out a sign from a fan which said “I chose you over Taylor”, according to news.com.au.

“I’m going to start off by saying thank you for coming to my show,” Lizzo said.

“I know tickets are expensive to everybody’s shows, so it means the world to me that you’re here.

“Taylor Swift is amazing, as well … I heart Tay Tay too, there’s no competition here.”

It comes after Swifties thought Lizzo was talking shit about their leader during an Instagram Live earlier this month.

“The most popular person of today ain’t even comparable to what Beyoncé is doing,” Lizzo said in the Live.

Loads of folks thought she was referring to Swift, after the success of her Eras Tour and the re-release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

But as the kids say, there’s no bad blood between the two queens. Just amazing renditions of Australian pub classics on the flute.