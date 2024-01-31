Universal Music Dragged TikTok In A Spicy Open Letter: The Multi Billion Dollar Beef Explained

In a massive blow to users and creators of TikTok, Universal Music Group has announced that it will be pulling its artists’ music from the video platform due to contract disagreements between the two companies. As a result of this dispute, music by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Ray, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, and so many more will be taken off the app.

Mum help, the billion dollar businesses are fighting and it’s ruining my doom-scrolling.

What’s going on between Universal Music and TikTok?

The reason why so many artists’ music is allowed on TikTok is due to a contract agreement between the social media platform and Universal Music Group that means TikTok compensates artists for the right to use their tracks.

Three years ago Universal and TikTok entered a global agreement, that at the time the music giant spoke highly about.

“This alliance sets an industrywide example of social media companies acknowledging, respecting and compensating the music creators whose songs are instrumental to their platforms. We appreciate TikTok’s partnership and look forward to working together to provide support and opportunities to our songwriters,” said a spokesperson in 2021.

However as the agreement comes to an end today, this positive sentiment also seems to have concluded.

In an open letter titled “Why We Must Call Time Out on TikTok” Universal spoke out about the tactics being used by TikTok in discussions about artist compensation for using their music, which the letter said utilised “indifference” and “intimidation”.

Universal say it wants artists to be properly paid for when songs are used on TikTok, and alleged that the new agreements posed by the app didn’t meet its “responsibilities” as a managing company.

“As our negotiations continued, TikTok attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal, far less than fair market value and not reflective of their exponential growth,” wrote the open letter.

Universal stated that this bullying and intimidation manifested in TikTok taking down music by developing artists, while promoting the music by Universal’s “audience-driving global stars”.

As a result, when the contract ends on January 31, 2024, Universal will not renew its licence with TikTok, and all its artists’ music will be removed from the platform.

But like, does it really matter? It’s just one music company, how could that really impact TkTok?

What artists will have their music removed from TikTok?

In case you aren’t sure of just how any artists who work with Universal and will have their music taken off TikTok, here’s just one name to help the severity sink in: Taylor Swift.

That’s right, due to the disagreement between the two groups, suddenly all those TikTok edits that use “The Archer” by Taylor Swift and “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius will be banned.

And it’s not just Queen Tay’s music that TikTokers will be losing.

Here’s a few more names that show the scale of artists that Universal Music Group manage for:

Bad Bunny

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Alicia Keys

SZA

Sting

Drake

Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar

Harry Styles

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Lana Del Ray

Adele

U2

Elton John

Coldplay

Bob Dylan

Post Malone

ABBA

Guy Sebastian

Ice Spice

Justin Timberlake

Lil Nas X

Mumford and Sons

2Pac

Shawn Mendes

Nicki Minaj

And this isn’t even CLOSE to the full list, because that is HUGE y’all — peep it here!

What does this mean for the future of TikTok and the music industry?

It’s genuinely a huge move from Universal, and the effects that it will have on the music industry going forward could be massive. Truth is we aren’t sure about the potential flow on effects.

If other companies such as Sony Music or Warner Music decide not to renew their contracts with TikTok either, then the landscape of TikTok could be forever changed. Depending how TikTok responds to this open letter, they may or may not follow.

In terms of music itself, it could potentially mean that music producers stop trying to make songs that only have a catchy 15-second hook and are otherwise trashhhhhh. We can dream.

But at the end of the day, TikTok is a company worth USD $66 billion and Universal Music Group is worth USD $55 billion. They’re going to be fine.

The majority of artists who are with Universal is not going to suffer financially, because they hardly make anything from the app relative to what they already own. Think about it, Taylor Swift’s and Justin Bieber’s money is not from TikTok. They’ll be fine too.

And as for TikTok, it’s always pushed the rules around copyright.

Chances are you won’t see licensed audio featuring Universal Music Group artists, but you might start having a bunch of videos with their songs played at double speed.

The people this really sucks for is creators who are now locked out of using the music they love in their content.

That said, constraints force creativity. And God knows my TikTok feed could do with some creativity.

