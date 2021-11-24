It’s that time of year again, friends. The Australian music industry night of nights has swung back around, and the best of our homegrown bunch have been given a big old spike of an award for their hard work over the last 12 months. That’s right, it’s ARIA Awards night and it’s been one for the ages.

Leading the noms in this year’s ARIAs was crowd fave Amy Shark and newcomer Genesis Owusu with six apiece.

The Kid LAROI has also had a bloody big day today, not only with five nominations in the mix for the ARIAs, but also notching up a couple of Grammy nominations over in the US this morning. You simply love to see it.

Back on local soil, the ARIAs lit up Taronga on Cammeraigal Country this year, with performances from Amy Shark, Genesis, and The Kid LAROI, as well as RÜFÜS DU SOL, Gretta Ray, and Budjerah, who was nominated for the newly-named Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award.

Tonight’s awards may have been a more subdued affair than previous years, but that didn’t stop the glitz and glamour of a gentle red carpet, so without further ado, here are your big winners and those clapping-politely from the 2021 ARIA Awards.

2021 ARIA Award Winners List

Album Of The Year

WINNER: GENESIS OWUSU



Amy Shark – Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators – The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Tones and I – Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Best Artist

WINNER: THE KID LAROI



Amy Shark – Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Budjerah – Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Keith Urban – The Speed Of Now Part 1 (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue – Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

The Kid LAROI – Stay (with Justin Bieber) (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones and I – Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy – Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

WINNER: BUDJERAH



Budjerah – Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Gretta Ray – Begin To Look Around (EMI Music Australia)

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

MAY-A -Don’t Kiss Ur Friends (Arcadia Music / Sony Music)

Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Best Pop Release

WINNER: THE KID LAROI



Amy Shark – Cry Forever (Wonderlick Recording Company)

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

The Kid LAROI – Stay (with Justin Bieber) (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones and I – Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy – Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Best Hip Hop Release Presented By Menulog

WINNER: GENESIS OWUSU



B Wise – jamie (Semi Pro Sound)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

The Kid LAROI – WITHOUT YOU (Columbia/Sony Music)

Youngn Lipz – Area Baby (Biordi Music/Virgin Music)

Best Independent Release Presented by PPCA

WINNER: GENESIS OWUSU



Archie Roach – The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)

Ball Park Music – Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Vance Joy – Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group

Best Soul/R&B Release

WINNER: TKAY MAIDZA

Budjerah – Budjerah (EP) (Warner Music Australia)

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune)

Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Tash Sultana – Terra Firma (Lonely Lands Records/Sony Music

Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Best Dance Release

WINNER: RÜFÜS DU SOL



Cosmo’s Midnight – Yesteryear (Nite High/Sony Music)

Dom Dolla – Pump The Brakes (Sweat It Out/Warner)

Jolyon Petch – Dreams (TMRW Music)

KLP & Stace Cadet – People Happy (Medium Rare Recordings / Sony Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Alive (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)

Best Group

WINNER: RÜFÜS DU SOL



AC/DC – Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)

Gang Of Youths – The Angel of 8th Ave. (Mosy Recordings / Sony Music)

Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators – The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Alive (Rose Avenue Records/Reprise/Warner Music)

The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Best Rock Album

WINNER: MIDDLE KIDS



AC/DC – Power Up (Leidseplein Presse / Sony Music)

Ball Park Music – Ball Park Music (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Holy Holy – Hello My Beautiful World (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Middle Kids – Today We’re The Greatest (EMI Music Australia)

Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators – The Makarrata Project (Sony Music)

Best Adult Contemporary Album

WINNER: CROWDED HOUSE



Big Scary – Daisy (Pieater/Inertia)

Crowded House – Dreamers Are Waiting (EMI Music Australia)

Kylie Minogue – Disco (Liberator Music/Mushroom)

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage (Goliath / AWAL)

Odette – Herald (EMI Music Australia)

Best Country Album

WINNER: TROY CASSAR-DALEY



Brad Cox – My Mind’s Projection (Sony Music)

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham – The Song Club (ABC Music)

Shane Nicholson – Living In Colour (Lost Highway Australia/Universal Music Australia)

The Wolfe Brothers – Kids On Cassette (BMG/WMG)

Troy Cassar-Daley – The World Today (Tarampa Music / Sony Music)

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

WINNER: TROPICAL FUCK STORM



Alpha Wolf – A Quiet Place To Die (Greyscale Records / Cooking Vinyl Australia)

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – SHYGA! The Sunlight Mound What Reality? (TFS Records/Virgin Music)

Tropical Fuck Storm – Deep States (TFS Records/Virgin Music)

Yours Truly – Self Care (UNFD/The Orchard)

A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Paid Salvation (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)

Best Blues & Roots Album

WINNER: ARCHIE ROACH



Archie Roach – The Songs Of Charcoal Lane (Bloodlines/Mushroom)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Hopestreet Recordings/The Planet Company)

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald – Push The Blues Away(Ivy League/Mushroom)

Martha Marlow – Medicine Man (Independent/The Planet Company)

Ziggy Alberts Searching For Freedom (Commonfolk Records / The Orchard)

Best Children’s Album

WINNER: BLUEY



Amber Lawrence – The Kid’s Gone Country 2 (Fun For All The Family ABC Music)

Bluey – Bluey The Album – (Ludo Studios / Demon Music Group / BBC Studios / Rocket)

Diver City – Dance Silly (ABC Music / Universal)

The Wiggles – Lullabies With Love (ABC Music)

Various Artists – The Moon, The Mouse & The Frog: Lullabies from Northern Australia (ABC Music)

PUBLIC VOTED ARIA AWARDS

Best Video presented by YouTube Music

WINNER: MISSING PIECE – VANCE JOY, ANNELISE HICKEY



24k – Tkay Maidza, Nicholas Muecke (Dew Process/Universal Music Australia)

Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf, Daniele Cernera (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

could cry just thinkin about you (Full Version) – Troye Sivan & Jesse Gohier-Fleet (EMI Music Australia)

Dance – Julia Stone, Jessie Hill (BMG/WMG)

First Nation – Midnight Oil (featuring Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith), Robert Hambling (Sony Music)

Higher – Budjerah, Mick Soiza (Warner Music Australia)

Love Songs Ain’t for Us – Amy Shark, James Chappell (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Missing Piece – Vance Joy, Annelise Hickey (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

The Divine Chord – The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Won’t Sleep – Tones and I, Nick Kozakis, Liam Kelly (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Best Australian Live Act presented by Heaps Normal

WINNER: LIME CORDIALE



Amy Shark – Cry Forever Tour 2021 (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Ball Park Music – The Residency (Prawn Records/ Inertia Music)

Budjerah – Budjerah 2021 Aus Tour (Warner Music Australia)

Genesis Owusu – Smiling With No Teeth Album Tour (OURNESS / AWAL)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Micro Tour (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/Virgin Music)

Lime Cordiale – Relapse Tour (Chugg Music Pty Ltd)

Midnight Oil & First Nations Collaborators – Makarrata Live (Sony Music)

The Avalanches – The Avalanches Live (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

The Teskey Brothers – The Teskey Brothers (Headline Shows + Festivals) (IVY LEAGUE/MUSHROOM)

Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music

WINNER: SPACEY JANE



Amy Shark Feat. Keith Urban – Love Songs Ain’t For Us (Wonderlick Recording Company)

Dean Lewis – Falling Up (Island Records Australia/Universal Music Australia)

Hooligan Hefs – Send It! (db Music / Warner Music Australia)

Keith Urban & P!nk – One Too Many (CAPITOL – NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia)

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean (Teamwrk Records/ADA/Warner Music)

Sam Fischer & Demi Lovato – What Other People Say (Sony Music)

Spacey Jane – Booster Seat (AWAL Recordings)

The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus – Without You (Columbia/Sony Music)

Tones and I – Fly Away (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Vance Joy – Missing Piece (Liberation Records/Mushroom Group)

Most Popular: International

WINNER: TAYLOR SWIFT



Ariana Grande – Positions (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (RCA Records / Sony Music)

Justin Bieber – Justice (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)

Kanye West – Donda (Def Jam / Universal Music Australia)

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get (Columbia Nashville / Sony Music)

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall (Interscope / Universal Music Australia)

Miley Cyrus – Plastic Hearts (RCA Records / Sony Music)

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour (Geffen / Universal Music Australia)

Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Universal Records USA / Universal Music Australia)

Taylor Swift – Evermore (Universal Music Australia)

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

WINNER: ZOË BARRY – SACRED HEART SCHOOL, MELBOURNE VIC



Aaron Silver – Wodonga Primary School, Regional VIC

Ashley Baxter – Pimlico State High School, Townsville QLD

Daniel Wilson – Star Struck, Newcastle NSW

Zoë Barry – Sacred Heart School, Melbourne VIC

ARTISAN ARIA AWARDS

Best Cover Art

WINNER: KOFI ANSAH & BAILEY HOWARD for GENESIS OWUSU



Ngaiire Joseph & Dan Segal for Ngaiire – 3 (Dot Dash Recordings / Remote Control Records)

Eben Ejdne for Odette – Herald (EMI Music Australia)

Kofi Ansah & Bailey Howard for Genesis Owusu – Smiling with No Teeth (OURNESS / AWAL)

Jonathan Zawada for The Avalanches – We Will Always Love You (Modular / EMI Music Australia)

Giulia Giannini McGauran & Mitchell Eaton for Tones and I – Welcome to the Madhouse (Bad Batch Records / Sony Music)

Engineer Of The Year

WINNER: KONSTANTIN KERSTING



Chris Collins

Eric J Dubowsky

Konstantin Kersting

Matt Corby

Tony Espie

Producer Of The Year

WINNER: KONSTANTIN KERSTING & THE RUBENS



Andrew Klippel, Dave Hammer

Konstantin Kersting & The Rubens

M-Phazes

Matt Corby

Robert Chater

FINE ARTS ARIA AWARDS

Best Classical Album

WINNER: GENEVIEVE LACEY and MARSHALL MCGUIRE



Christian Li – Vivaldi: The Four Seasons (Decca Records Australia/Universal Music Australia

Emily Sun & Andrea Lam – Nocturnes (ABC Classic)

Genevieve Lacey and Marshall McGuire – Bower (ABC Classic / Universal)

Grigoryan Brothers – This is Us: A Musical Reflection of Australia (ABC Classic / Universal)

Nat Bartsch – Hope (ABC Classic / Universal)

Best Jazz Album

WINNER: MILDLIFE



Australian Art Orchestra, Reuben Lewis, Tariro Mavondo & Peter Knight – Closed Beginnings (AAO Recordings/The Planet Company)

Kristen Beradi, Sean Foran & Rafael Karlen – Haven (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)

Mildlife – Automatic (Inertia Music / [PIAS])

Petra Haden & The Nick Haywood Quintet – Songs from my Father (ABC Jazz / Universal)

Vazesh – The Sacred Key (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

WINNER: ANGUS & JULIA STONE



Angus & Julia Stone – Life Is Strange (BMG/WMG)

Antony Partos – Rams (Original Motion Picture Score) (ABC Music)

Caitlin Yeo, Maria Alfonsine, Damian de Boos-Smith – Wakefield Season One Official Soundtrack (MADBS Composing Palace)

Sia – Music Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture (Atlantic Records / Warner Music

Yve Blake – Fangirls (ADA/Warner Music)

Best World Music Album

WINNER: JOSEPH TAWADROS



Bob Weatherall & Halfway, with William Barton – Restless Dream (ABC Music)

Bukhu – Bukhchuluun Ganburged – The Journey (Bukhu/Distrokid)

Eishan Ensemble – Project Masnavi (Earshift Music / The Planet Company)

Joseph Tawadros – Hope In An Empty City (Independent / The Planet Company)

Kuya James – ISA (Settle Down Records / MGM Distribution)

That’s it for the ARIA awards tonight folks. Until next time.