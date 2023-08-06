A TikToker Has Claimed Her Boyf Of 10 Years ‘Left Her For Lizzo’ & They’re ‘Still Together’

A woman from the US has made a video alleging that her ex-boyfriend left her for popstar Lizzo. Creator Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown published the video to TikTok on Friday where it had 3.6 million views at the time of writing.

By TikTok’s standards, the video, captioned “as far as I know they are still together. I wish them peace and happiness” is a lengthy one.

Over its 5:34 minute run-time, Brown goes into detail in claiming that the singer “wasn’t very nice” to her after initially meeting her ex-boyfriend through a show the two were co-hosting.

Brown went on to state that after the way she claimed Lizzo treated her, the recent allegations made against the artist felt like “vindication”.

For context, earlier this week ex-dancers for Lizzo — including Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez —claimed the “Truth Hurts” rapper subjected them to sexually denigrating behaviour, extreme working conditions and weight-shaming across a series of incidents.

Lizzo has since released a statement labelling the alleged incidents as “false accusations”.

“I eventually find out that she and my [ex]-boyfriend have something going on and that was that. I left the relationship,” Brown began.

“It was heartbreaking. I was with him for 10 years. When he finally got a big break, he left me for Lizzo.

“He left me for a person who wasn’t very nice to me, turned out to be a Grammy award-winning celebrity.

“Everybody in the world loves her. Her message is love and light and positivity … I didn’t want to say anything because it made me sound like a whiny little baby.”

About midway through the video, Brown stated that “It wasn’t her Lizzo’s fault, it was his fault. It was the way he handled it.”

“She has no responsibility to me. But I think they both could’ve been a little more kind.

“He could’ve broken up with me, or she could have suggested he break up with me before they started something.”

The following day, Brown posted another video commenting on the public response to the first.

The first question Brown answered in the video is “why now?”.

In doing so, she compared the recent allegations against the singer to the universe giving her a “wild draw four card”, before asking her audience, “What would you have done if you were me?”

Lizzo was recently in Australia performing at Splendour In The Grass before heading to New Zealand to explore Hobbiton.