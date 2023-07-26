‘Crying & Proud’: Watch The Moment Lizzo Wore The Aboriginal Flag On Stage At Her 2nd Syd Show

Lizzo discovered the Aboriginal flag during her Sydney concert this week in a truly beautiful and proud moment for Indigenous Australians.

On Monday night at Qudos Bank Arena, Lizzo performed her second Sydney show following her headline spot at Splendour In The Grass. Upon spotting a flag in the audience, she asked the person holding it, “Tell me about this flag that you’re holding, it’s very beautiful.”

When the person responded back, “It’s the Aboriginal flag”, Lizzo immediately reacted with excitement alongside the cheering crowd.

When the fanconfirmed she was Aboriginal, Lizzo responded, “Aboriginal and proud, baby! Represent.”

Lizzo then took the flag on stage, holding it up and wearing it with a huge smile on her face, before asking if she could keep the flag and then taking a photo with the audience member while holding the Aboriginal flag up for the shot.

“Thank you for carrying that. That was very important,” Lizzo told the fan.

The video was shared by TikTok user Riley Hatcher (@rileyhatcher1) as well as on NITV (National Indigenous Television), with many praising the representation of Aboriginal culture, including musician and Gamilaraay woman Thelma Plum.

“Crying & proud,” wrote Nartarsha Johan Lilly Bamblett on NITV’s Instagram.

“This moment can’t be beaten,” added Jesse Rogers.

“Just beautiful seeing people embrace the Aboriginal culture. Just amazing.”

“Makes me cry when she says it’s the Aboriginal flag ⚫️🟡🔴 that’s my people,” a TikTok user wrote on Hatcher’s TikTok.

Many also pointed out that Lizzo held the Aboriginal flag the correct way around — black at the top to symbolise Aboriginal people, and red at the lower half which stands for earth.

The moment has also highlighted the importance of non-Indigenous people’s support for Aboriginal culture.

“An an ally, I wish all non-Indigenous Australians could be this positive and supportive and proud!” wrote Sophie Parkinson.

“I’m not Aboriginal but this gave me tears and goosebumps,” another user added.

A truly incredible moment to see.

