Lizzie McGuire Writer Reveals The Horny Scene That Made The Reboot Too Mature For Disney

Four years after Hilary Duff revealed the Lizzie McGuire reboot was dead in the water, a writer of the show has revealed the spicy scene that allegedly led to its cancellation.

Jonathan Hurwitz, a Hollywood writer who is still devastated about the show being dropped, has been spilling all kinds of tea about it on TikTok, including the reboot’s plot of the first few episodes.

It turns out the first episode began with Lizzie McGuire (Duff) working as an interior designer in New York while dating a handsome chef… who she finds out is cheating on her with her best friend on her 30th birthday. Ouch.

The ensuing breakup results in her moving back to California, where the original show was set. AND, Hurwitz reveals she ends up back in her old bedroom “where her little animated Lizzie has been waiting for her.” Stop it, I’m tearing up!

“Lizzie meets up with Gordo (Adam Lamberg), who she’s just kind of been in touch with via text over the years, occasionally,” Hurwitz shared about the plot for the second episode.

“Gordo reveals that he is engaged to a woman and she’s pregnant and they’re really happy.”

Also, fun fact, Lizzie has a breakup menty-b and gives herself bangs while listening to Ariana Grande. Incredible.

But… but Gordo and Lizzie were meant to be endgame! In my heart, anyway. How could this be?!

Well, it turns out the reboot had other plans for our beloved Lizzie — and this is when things get spicey.

In episode three, Hurwitz (who has the hashtag #letlizziefuck in his bio) revealed that our titular star does get some action from her ex-love interest. But… not the one you’re thinking of.

“Episode three wasn’t filmed, but there was a script for it,” he revealed.

“Lizzie wakes up in Ethan’s (Clayton Snyder) bed in his water polo T-shirt,” Hurwitz said. She then “checks off” her Ethan box “twice” on her “To Do” list. Screaming!

Hurwitz said Ethan finds out through Gordo that Lizzie is in town and that’s why he reaches out to her. Also, later in the season Lizzie finds out her ex-BF put a tracking app on her phone. Ew!

Hurwitz guessed that Lizzie rooting Ethan was too mature of a theme for Disney, who he claimed wasn’t comfortable with Lizzie having sex in a show that was meant to be family friendly. According to him, this scene was part of the reason the series didn’t end up going ahead.

Of course, we don’t know for sure if that’s the case. But it does track with what Hilary Duff said when the Lizzie McGuire reboot was cancelled.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” she said at the time.

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves,” she added.

And we all know that an authentic Lizzie is a horny Lizzie.

Image: Ray Tamarra/GC Images