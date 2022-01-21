Queen of the Millennials Hilary Duff has revealed what exactly would’ve happened in Disney+’s scrapped Lizzie McGuire reboot and let me tell you I am pissed on behalf of both my 12 and 24-year-old selves.

ICYMI, the Lizzie McGuire reboot was commissioned by Disney but then canned after alleged creative differences.

At the time, Duff was very open about how she wanted the show to authentically represent what Lizzie’s life would be like as an adult.

In a spicy Insta post last Feb, she wrote: “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

At the time, she said she hoped it’d get picked up by Hulu but alas that didn’t happen, putting an end to the only TV reboot anyone actually wanted.

Now in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Hilary Duff has shared some of the spicy plot deets from the resting-in-peace Lizzie McGuire reboot.

Cosmo asked if she’d ever thought about leaking the eps, or if they might revive the series again.

“I like the way you think. I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t have those thoughts a few times. But I wouldn’t, because in my 34 years I’ve realised that everything does happen for a reason,” Duff said.

“There’s a time and a place for everything. It just wasn’t her moment. I’m constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that’s really sweet. It’s not dead, and it’s not alive.”

That’s very diplomatic, but I am now aggressively requesting that Hilary release the tapes. Release them!

She also revealed that the plot of Lizzie McGuire would definitely not have been PG-13.

“My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, “I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn’t, and I’m turning 30. What the fuck?”,” Duff said.

We can only hope that the cheating partner in question wasn’t Gordo, the love of my tween life.

The more I hear about the booted reboot, the more my heart breaks. Plus, just imagine the fashion and costume design on that show!

The TikTok girlies would have absolutely loved it: Euphoria whom?

Until then I’m asking everyone to use their powers of manifestation to reboot the reboot, if only because it’s time for orange platform flip-flops to come back.