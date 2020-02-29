The behind-the-scenes tension on the Lizzie McGuire reboot seems to have ramped up further, with star Hilary Duff taking to Instagram to ask for the stalled show to move to another network.

Duff’s comments come shorty after news that Lizzie McGuire creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky was removed from her position on the rebooted series.

Minsky and Duff reportedly wanted to do a more “adult” take on the beloved character, putting them at odds with Disney, who envisioned a more family-friendly version of the show.

Minsky and Hilary Duff shot two episodes of the reboot, and while the network was originally said to be on board, they changed their minds, putting future episodes into doubt.

In her recent post, the actress wrote:

“Was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on D+ and my passion remains. However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

READ MORE Hilary Duff Goes All The Way Off On A "Creepy" Pap Who Took Photos Of Her Kid

Her post continued:

“It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

It seems like Hilary Duff and the network are at an impasse as to the future of Lizzie McGuire. The planned Love Simon series recently moved to Hulu, after it was deemed to be insufficiently family-friendly, so it remains to be seen if the same happens here.