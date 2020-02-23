Hilary Duff has slammed a paparazzi photographer who was taking photos of children at a recent soccer practice, sharing a video of the man to Instagram.

“Paparazzi shooting KIDS,” the furious mother captioned the post. “Go “practice” your photography on ADULTS! Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!”

In the video, Hilary Duff approaches the man and asks “who are you here with?”

He says he is there with himself and does not know anyone, but when she asks him to stop taking photographs of the children on the field, he replies “it’s not illegal.”

Despite telling the man that he is making her and other parents uncomfortable by taking pictures, the “creepy” man refuses to leave. You can see the video of the incident below:

Actress and talk show host Busy Philipps commented with a message of support, saying:

“THIS IS INFURIATING. This isn’t about his job or his “rights”. This is about his OWN perceived POWER over others. I imagine it’s the only time this pathetic person feels any power in his life. I know it’s illegal for an adult not with a child to be inside a playground- how is taking pictures of children without parental consent legal?!?”

Hilary Duff has two children, including a seven-year-old son with former partner Mike Comrie.