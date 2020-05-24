Hilary Duff has slammed a “disgusting” false conspiracy theory linking her to child trafficking.

The actress noticed her name trending on Twitter over the weekend after a thread was started which discussed the conspiracy theory.

She addressed the false tweets on her own Twitter account, writing: “Everyone bored af right now I know… but this is actually disgusting… whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby”.

Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting….. whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) May 23, 2020

Duff’s rep also issued a statement to E! News over the false allegations, which read: “Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary’s own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter.

“Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world.”