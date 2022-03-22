Kylie Jenner has revealed that she and Travis Scott are changing their newest baby’s name. Tammy Hembrow, I hope you’re happy.

Kylie and Travis originally named their baby Wolf.

ICYMI, fans reckoned that Kylie’s former pal Tammy lowkey shaded the Jenner-Scott’s name choice. Tammy’s six-year-old son is also called Wolf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy 🐚 (@tammyhembrow)

Perhaps Kylie decided to change the name thanks to the possible Tammy Hembrow beef.

But honestly, I can only assume they made the call to change bubba 2’s name once they found out Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho wouldn’t be returning for the Teen Wolf movie. It’s only logical.

Kylie Jenner made the announcement via Instagram Story.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she said.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

I think it’s very funny that they’re apparently changing the name because it simply … wasn’t the vibe for a one-month-old. Was he not howling at the moon enough?

Kylie took to Insta to share the word after posting a vid about her pregnancy journey. It’s called “To Our Son”. Cute.

But I can only imagine that Kris Jenner is fucking fuming right now. Somewhere a line of e-scooters for children called “Wolf’s Wheels” just halted production.

Kris Jenner’s wrath aside, the whole situation leaves me with an important question. It’s one I’ve been pondering since bubba 2’s birth.

Why didn’t Kylie and Travis Scott name him Rain? Or Sunny? Or even Sonny, if they’re feeling their Cher fantasy.

It would be so cute (and on-brand) to do matchy matchy names.

Plus, Kylie could try and trademark weather patterns, something I’d simply love to see. I want Kylie Jenner beefing with the Bureau of Meteorology over whether it can legally say “rain” without having to transfer $50 into the Kardashian bank account each time.

There’s no word yet about what bubba 2’s new name will be, but I’m hoping Kylie and Travis will consider my suggestions. Or maybe they’ll text Tammy Hembrow to ask if she’s got any tips.

I really think it’s time we bring back the alliterative Kardashian names though. Maybe the baby could be Jeremy-Steve Jenner-Scott? Just a thought.