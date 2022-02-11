Kylie Jenner has just announced the name of the newest and smallest member of her family via an Insta Story uploaded earlier this morning to her *gulp* 309 million followers.

The simple, text-only announcement posted to the model’s Insta featured the baby’s name and a ‘love heart’ emoji.

“Wolf Webster” the post read, along with the white love heart.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old model sent her fans into meltdown when she announced the birth of Wolf via an Insta Post.

The black and white image depicted Jenner’s hand intertwined with that of Wolf with the caption “2/2/2022”.

Verified Instagram accounts lined up to congratulate Kylie in the comments section of the post, including her older sister Kim Kardashian who commented a blue love heart alongside a baby emoji.

This caused many fans to think that the newborn’s name would be “angel” which tbh, was some of the most basic guesswork ever. Sherlock Holmes would have been ashamed.

I’m calling it now, Kylie’s baby’s name is Angel. Book it. — Tali Millo (@talimillo94) February 7, 2022

“I’m calling it now, Kylie’s baby’s name is Angel. Book it,” one fan tweeted.

Other fans who paid way too much attention in grade 1 of primary school thought that since Kylie’s eldest daughter’s name is Stormi — the new bub might have been called Rainbow or “cloudy”. *Headpalm*.

OMG OMG OMG What if Kylie Jenner's baby name is Rainbow? It's her second child, born one day after Stormi and after the storm comes the rainbow OMGGGGG — Bella ????⛸⛷ (@Sams_BFF) February 7, 2022

cloudy webster is coming — mary del monte I fez and lexie stan acc (@marywaldrof) August 20, 2021

Thankfully, Kylie spared us all the horror of starting a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style level of connectedness for the names of her babies.

Along with her long term partner Travis Scott whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, Kylie now has two children: Stormi Webster (4) and the new bebé Wolf Webster.

Scott has been the subject of intense controversy the past few months after overcrowding at one of the rapper’s concerts resulted in the deaths of 10 attendees according to a local newspaper, the Houston Chronicle.

Following the tragedy, Kylie posted a statement to Instagram saying she and Scott were “broken and devastated” by what had occurred.