In an Instagram post uploaded on Sunday morning, Kylie Jenner has finally unveiled the name of her 11-month-old child as Aire after initially naming him Wolf. Calling it now, her next three kids will be named Earthe, Winde and Firee.

This concludes almost a year of mystery that launched us into a bizarre spiral of theories and speculation.

The photo dump uploaded by Jenner featured four images of Aire (would we still call four photos a dump? Perhaps a batch?) who Kylie had previously kept away from the spotlight.

The headline image is a mirror selfie of the 25-year-old and her baby gazing at her phone screen. iPad kids these days, I swear to God… The second is probably our favourite and features Aire in a delightful little beanie and a toy car shirt. What a gorgeous little fella!

The third looks as though it was taken on 35mm film for some more retro mum-and-bub vibes and the fourth features Aire being an absolute baby and dribbling food all over himself.

Shortly after the photo was uploaded, several friends and family popped by to comment.

Grandma Kris Jenner wrote “I love you Aire Webster”, Khloe Kardashian added “The king!!! Young king!!!!!” with arguably way too many exclamation points, and singer SZA chimed in with “omg angel”.

This announcement ends an embarrassingly long stretch of speculation over which the internet was convinced multiple times that they’d cracked the mysterious case. Spoiler, they hadn’t.

Here’s the timeline in case a refresher is needed.

Back in February of 2022, Kylie announced her second baby’s name would be Wolf.

Then, only a month later in March she backflipped on that decision.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

In September, the internet convinced itself the baby’s name was Snowy after a scene in The Kardashians appeared to suggest that was the case. Turns out this was absolutely not the case.

So after ALL this, we finally have some closure. I’m exhausted, how about you?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up for a second time over the festive period although neither of them have formally confirmed this.