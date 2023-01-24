Kylie Jenner recently revealed that her second child’s name is Aire after months (and months, and months) of speculation. But unfortunately, baby Aire’s name couldn’t be further from an element when translated into Arabic slang.

It’s really unfortunate.

Aire translates to “my penis” in Arabic slang.

Umm should someone tell Kylie Jenner she renamed her son Aire which is a common Arabic expression for ‘my penis’ or nah? — Antoinette Lattouf (@antoinette_news) January 22, 2023

This is pretty funny just in and of itself, but it gets funnier if you replace “Aire” with “my penis” in some common phrases parents say.

“This is my penis.”

“Say hello, my penis!”

“My penis was up all night. I just couldn’t get him to bed.”

“I’m not sure if we’re going to baptise my penis.”

“My penis is teething.”

I would go on if I didn’t feel like an asshole doing so. Like a right penis! That being said, as someone with a last name that sounds like “shit”, I am taking great sadistic pleasure in the revelation.

Kylie announced baby Aire’s name on Instagram just two days ago to her 379 million followers. Just a few close mates, really. Anyway, did you know Arabic is spoken by more than 200 million people? Just a small amount. No big deal.

That being said, there are plenty of people literally called Dick — which translates to dick — in the native language of which they were born. But their parents aren’t Kylie and Travis Scott, who wrote to a fan, “It’s pronounced “air” like billionaires.”

Cue the eye roll emoji.

idk what the ruckus is about "Aire" meaning penis in Arabic, they literally have people named "Dick" and that's penis in that same language — Javeria (@peelijay) January 23, 2023

To be fair, when I hit “see translation” on Kylie’s Instagram post announcing “AIRE” as the name, it instead shows up “AIR”. Because Aire is Spanish for Air.

What makes all of this even worse (funnier? sadder? odder?) is that Aire’s name wasn’t always Aire.

Kylie announced in February 2022 that the name of her second child was Wolf. In March, Kylie revealed that she had changed her baby’s name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote.

I hope she’s ready to see my penis everywhere instead.

Chantelle Schmidt is a freelance writer. You can follow her here.