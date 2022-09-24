Kylie Jenner has been playing seriously coy about the name of her son — the baby formerly known as Wolf. But fans reckon Khloé Kardashian‘s simply adorable daughter True might have revealed his new name. Because surely Kylie hasn’t just been referring to him as “Baby Two” this whole time?

In the season two premiere of The Kardashians, there was a clip of True FaceTiming with Khloé and her newborn bubba.

In the clip, True called her baby brother “Snowy”.

“His name is not Snowy,” Khloe responded.

READ MORE
A Khloé K Interview From 2018 Resurfaced & Sent Fans Into A Tizzy Over Her Potential Baby Name

Now, the internet has been set aflame with the theory that Snowy isn’t the name of Khloé’s son — but it’s actually the name of Kylie’s. Dun dah dun!!!!

TikToker Marissa Spagnoli posted the theory online, where it’s racked up a ton of views and comments.

“Snowy? Snowy and Stormi,” she said.

As Spagnoli pointed out, “Snowy baby!” has the same excellent ring as Kylie’s iconic: “Stormi baby!”

It just makes sense.

@marissaspagnoli PLACE YOUR BETS! 😂 #kyliejenner #khloekardashian #thekardashians #truethompson ♬ original sound – Marissa Spagnoli

Spagnoli also had a pre-established comeback for anyone trying to argue that the Kardashian-Jenners would never let such a huge editing slip into the show.

“Have you ever seen Gossip Girl? They told you who it was in the first episode!” she said.

“I feel like that’s what they’re doing, it’s in plain sight.”

READ MORE
YIKES: An Aussie Designer Says Khloé Kardashian Posted Her Clothes On Insta W/O Credit

Plus, per Page Six, earlier in the episode Khloé spoke with her pal Malika Haqq about True understanding what it meant to have a baby brother because Stormi has one too.

One of the comments on Spagnoli’s TikTok vids agreed with this theory.

That literally makes so much sense,” the user said. 

“When my baby was born literally my niece thought it was her baby sister and called him her name.” 

Aw, kids!

But people on Twitter had mixed feelings.

I won’t lie, I’m pretty convinced.

READ MORE
Kylie Jenner's Kloset Has Marble-Look Tiles, Aisles & A Chandelier Meanwhile Mine Just Has Mould

As we know, the Kardashian-Jenners love a bit of alliteration, plus a good ‘ol fashioned themed name. Snowy and Stormi Webster? The combo has sibilance, it’s got thematic continuity, it’s got a bit of pizzazz.

Even if Kylie hasn’t decided on her baby’s name, maybe she should take some inspo from True.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: TikTok / @marissaspagnoli / Instagram / @kyliejenner