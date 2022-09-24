Kylie Jenner has been playing seriously coy about the name of her son — the baby formerly known as Wolf. But fans reckon Khloé Kardashian‘s simply adorable daughter True might have revealed his new name. Because surely Kylie hasn’t just been referring to him as “Baby Two” this whole time?

In the season two premiere of The Kardashians, there was a clip of True FaceTiming with Khloé and her newborn bubba.

In the clip, True called her baby brother “Snowy”.

“His name is not Snowy,” Khloe responded.

READ MORE A Khloé K Interview From 2018 Resurfaced & Sent Fans Into A Tizzy Over Her Potential Baby Name

Now, the internet has been set aflame with the theory that Snowy isn’t the name of Khloé’s son — but it’s actually the name of Kylie’s. Dun dah dun!!!!

TikToker Marissa Spagnoli posted the theory online, where it’s racked up a ton of views and comments.

“Snowy? Snowy and Stormi,” she said.

As Spagnoli pointed out, “Snowy baby!” has the same excellent ring as Kylie’s iconic: “Stormi baby!”

It just makes sense.

Spagnoli also had a pre-established comeback for anyone trying to argue that the Kardashian-Jenners would never let such a huge editing slip into the show.

“Have you ever seen Gossip Girl? They told you who it was in the first episode!” she said.

“I feel like that’s what they’re doing, it’s in plain sight.”

Plus, per Page Six, earlier in the episode Khloé spoke with her pal Malika Haqq about True understanding what it meant to have a baby brother because Stormi has one too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

One of the comments on Spagnoli’s TikTok vids agreed with this theory.

“That literally makes so much sense,” the user said.

“When my baby was born literally my niece thought it was her baby sister and called him her name.”

Aw, kids!

But people on Twitter had mixed feelings.

I can’t believe y’all think True saying Snowy means that’s Kylie’s baby name. The entire fam are executive producers of the show, do y’all seriously think they would allow that clip in there if it was going to give away the name? No. Bye. — caitlyn (@caitlynmccarey) September 23, 2022

ok when Khloé FaceTimed with True and showed her the baby, True called him “Snowy” and Khloé was like “his name’s not Snowy!” but also ALSO: is that Kylie’s son’s name?!? Stormi and Snow, or Snowy, feel on brand for Kylie anyway I can’t stop thinking about it — Hayley Schueneman (@bluesuedeschue) September 22, 2022

I think I know Kylie’s sons name! At the start of S2E1, Khloe says True understands what “baby brother” means bc “Stormi has one”. At the end, True is saying “Hi Snowy!” to her brother. Is that bc Stormi’s baby brother is named Snowy?! #TheKardashians #Kardashians #KylieJenner — Rhianna Farrar (@FarrarRhianna) September 23, 2022

I won’t lie, I’m pretty convinced.

As we know, the Kardashian-Jenners love a bit of alliteration, plus a good ‘ol fashioned themed name. Snowy and Stormi Webster? The combo has sibilance, it’s got thematic continuity, it’s got a bit of pizzazz.

Even if Kylie hasn’t decided on her baby’s name, maybe she should take some inspo from True.