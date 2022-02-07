Following the exciting announcement of the reality royal bub, fans were quick to notice that a few of Jenner’s famous followers may have hinted at the baby’s name in the comments by dropping references to ~angels~. And by famous followers, I mean her celebrity fam, who would defs know what Kylie’s second kiddo has been named by now.

“Angel Pie,” momager Kris Jenner commented on the announcement, while Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada added, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel.”

Meanwhile big sis Kim Kardashian included an angel emoji in her comment on the post while Kylie’s close friend Stassie Karanikolaou wrote “angel baby.”

So… is Stormi’s little brother named Angel?

It’s worth noting that the baby was born on 2/2/22, which is an angel number in numerology, so it’s very likely that the couple chose this name to represent the date of his birth.

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted a potential clue that Kylie previously dropped as to when the bub would be born. During her “73 Questions” video shoot with Vogue back in September, the makeup mogul wore a dainty gold necklace that read “222,” which was seemingly a nod to her son’s impending birth.

Exciting times!