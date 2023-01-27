Ocean’s 8 actor and full-time ex-billionaire Kylie Jenner has playfully responded to one of the many memes about the name of her newborn son, Aire.

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner announced that she and Travis Scott‘s son (formerly known as Wolf) has officially been named Aire via an Insta post (which is so unlike the Kardashian klan). Aire joins Stormi in Jenner’s bid to become the Avatar, master of all four elements.

Despite the internet having a field day with the name (which translates to “my penis” in Arabic slang and “an invisible gaseous substance” in literal fkn English), Jenner and Scott have remained completely silent, keeping their clap backs and responses to a healthy zero.

However, everything changed when the TikTok nation attacked, prompting Jenner to break her silence, or, clear the aire, if you will.

Here is the gorgeous meme in question which prompted Miss Jenner to pause her busy schedule to comment.

And here’s what Jenner commented:

The profound use of symbology… the subtle implications such hieroglyphics have for trade routes around the world… the nuance… the sagacity. I’m in awe. Such a message will be studied by generations to come.

Usually the Kardashian/Jenner gang keep pretty tight-lipped about controversies or memes surrounding them unless they can utilise them for profit, so despite this being literally two emojis, it’s a rare sight to see from this often public-yet-private family.

I mean just look at the whole Kendall Jenner cutting a cucumber shemozzle. Kendall went from being ridiculed online for not knowing how to slice a simple fruit to now making fun of herself in an Uber Eats ad. God works hard but Kris Jenner works ten times harder.

It’s nice to see that the Jenners can laugh about their own strange life choices — it reminds us all that these are actual humans and not just robots who turn nothingness into content ad infinitum.

Anyway, I’m now craving some cucumber and some fresh air after writing about all of this, so if you’ll excuse me I’m going to walk around my block a few times before it gets insanely stormi outside.