RHOBH Couple Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Have Split & I Guess The Vaping Psychic Called It

There’s always been a few constants for fans tuning into The Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills. We know there will be drama, we know there will be cattiness and of course, we know that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky will be waltzing around their annual white-themed party setting very high relationship standards for all the other rich AF couples on the show. But I guess all good things come to an end because the golden couple of the Beverly Hills Housewives franchise has apparently split up after 27 years of marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” an insider source told PEOPLE.



Kyle and Mauricio first got together after meeting in a nightclub in 1994. I would have loved to see that sweaty dancefloor interaction play out. They got engaged later that year and tied the knot in 1996. They went on to have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophie, and Portia, and Mauricio is the stepdad to Kyle’s daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage.

I know it sounds dramatic but for fans of RHOBH, it’s the end of an era. Kyle, and by extension, Mauricio, have been on the show since 2010 and it feels like we’ve watched their kids grow up. While the other couples on the show documented their many squabbles, Kyle and Mauricio would always be loved up, causing the media to question whether it was real.



“We’re the same, with or without cameras. We’re just super real and we know each other and we’re real,” Mauricio told PEOPLE in 2013.



“We don’t have any secrets to hide. That’s one thing we talked about, the skeletons in the closet, and we can handle our worst skeletons.”

On social media, fans have been speculating about their split for a while now because the couple hasn’t posted many pictures with each other. If you ask me, that’s a bit of a slippery slope.



The couple are yet to confirm the split, but honestly having an insider source at PEOPLE is pretty legit, as far as insider sources go.



While it’s sad to see them split, you’ve got to admit that 27 years of marriage is still a huge achievement. And especially while managing to keep things civil and amicable for their kids.



