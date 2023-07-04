All The Juicy Theories Surrounding RHOBH’s Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Unexpected Split

Reports came out Tuesday morning that the golden couple of the Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy have split up after 27 years together. While it’s sad news for fans of the show who have watched the loved-up duo for years on screen, online sleuths have been expecting this news for a hot minute now.



Who? What? When? Why? Don’t worry, we’ve got you sorted.



Here, we’ve compiled all of the various rumours surrounding their separation.

Is love… dead? (Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac)

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s breakup

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let’s look at a timeline of their apparent breakup. According to an insider source, the couple have been separated for “a while now but are living under the same roof”.



“They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” the source told PEOPLE.



While this is the first official-ish statement we’ve heard, it’s not the first time rumours about a break-up have started swirling.



Back in April, both Mauricio and Kyle had to comment publicly on the state of their marriage after her co-stars on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 13 saw a paparazzi shot of her without her wedding ring.



“We’re not getting divorced… I mean, it’s so dumb,” Mauricio told former housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast.



“There’s that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on Housewives and so now it’s a storyline. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”



Kyle also dismissed the rumours.



“A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable’,” she told Page Six.



“And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’ I don’t know.”



But these quotes didn’t stop the ring-related controversy.



According to Eliza, who runs the IG gossip page called facereality16, Kyle has been hiding her left hand in photos since October 2022. And if we do cop a peek at her left hand, she’s only wearing a smaller band instead of her big-ass sparkler of an engagement ring.



This continued until March 2023, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the ring she’s been wearing on the ring finger matched one that country singer Morgan Wade had been wearing on her ring finger. More on that later.

Eliza has also scoured through the couple’s IG posts, claiming that the couple has barely interacted on the app since January.



While Mauricio has posted pics dedicated to Kyle for her birthday or Valentine’s Day, Kyle hasn’t liked or commented on the posts. And although Kyle has posted to wish Mauricio a happy Father’s Day, the caption was very family-focused, differing from her loved-up Father’s Day post in 2022.



2023 Father’s Day (Image Source: Instagram / Kyle Richards @kylerichards18) 2022 Father’s Day (Image Source: Instagram / Kyle Richards @kylerichards18)





Since then, the pair have pretty much appeared separately. And when they have posed in photos together, they’re either throwback pics or awkward group shots where the couple don’t stand next to each other.

While the pair were at their annual white-themed party together in May, the reports from PEOPLE claimed that they’re still living together despite their separation so it’s only natural that we’ll see them occasionally cross paths.



In June, Kyle posted the pic below with the caption “Wingmen in Nashville” which is giving single vibes, if you ask me. Again, Mauricio commented but Kyle didn’t engage with his comment.



Now, let’s get onto the rumours.

Did Mauricio cheat on Kyle with Dorit?

Back in August 2022, former RHOBH cast member Dana Wilkey decided to drop a drama bomb when she told the group about a theory she spotted online which alleged that Mauricio was cheating with current cast member Dorit Kemsley.



Dana took to her Instagram Stories and posted an edited picture of Dorit and Mauricio with the caption: “The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?”



Naturally, Dorit was pissed.



“Is something wrong with you, woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that?” Dorit clapped back in the comments.



“Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is zero truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason.



“It’s sad, pathetic, and bound to bite you in this ass inevitably.”



Dorit also went on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and vehemently denied the accusations. So aside from a clout-chasing former star, there isn’t really any fuel to this cheating scandal fire.

Is Kyle seeing country singer Morgan Wade?

Here’s where it gets juicy.



Kyle has been spending a lot of time with country singer Morgan Wade, causing many fans, gossip accounts and even publications like Daily Mail and Taste Of Reality to speculate that they might be seeing each other romantically.



Kyle and Morgan first met in February 2022 and since then, they have frequently been featured in each other’s social media posts and have attended multiple public events together.



But while they could easily just be pals, fans believe the video below contains “proof” that they’re more than friends.

In the vid, which was recorded from Instagram Live, Kyle and Morgan are joined by Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton.



Kathy says: “We have a little secret” to the camera, which immediately makes both Kyth and Morgan uncomfortable.



Personally, I reckon you can take this one with a grain of salt.



What I find more damning is the theory that Kyle and Morgan have matching rings on their ring finger.

According to Radar Online, Kyle and Morgan have been wearing matching silver rings since April this year. Is anyone else getting Vanderpump Rules‘ Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval lightning-bolt necklace vibes?

Ultimately, whether they’re together or not really doesn’t matter and it’s certainly not our job to out a celebrity.



For now, let’s just wait to see if Kyle and Mauricio confirm the reports by PEOPLE. But if or when they do, I won’t be surprised.



(Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta)

