IT’S HERE: Vanderpump Rules Drops Footage Of The Cast Finding Out About The Cheating Scandal

It’s here, fam! The moment Vanderpump Rules stans have been waiting for: the Tom Sandoval / Ariana Madix / Raquel Leviss cheating scandal that recently played out IRL is coming soon to a screen near you. Yep, we’ve just copped the midseason trailer for Season 10, featuring clips from the drama that’s been dubbed Scandoval.

ICYMI: the Bravo world was recently rocked by scandal when it was revealed that Tom Sandoval, who is in a nine-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix, has been having an affair with their co-star and friend Raquel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, the not-so-happy couple. (Credit: Instagram)

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, the gruesome twosome. (Credit: Instagram)

A few weeks back, Ariana found explicit photos of Raquel on her BF Tom’s phone which tipped her off to the affair.

When the news got out, both Tom and Raquel copped to it on social media and apologised to Ariana:

Mind you, all this was going down while Vanderpump Rules Season 10 was being filmed and the cameras caught the whole damn thing.

Since the scandal broke, the Bravo editing team have been busy at work piecing all the footage together — the devil works hard etc — and we’ve already copped our first lewk at the episodes featuring the aftermath.

The midseason trailer shows the cast learning about the affair and everyone’s reactions and ooh boi, it’s spicy as fark.

It starts off by showing us that the affair was right under our noses this entire time but we damn-well missed it.

“I was the OG homewrecking whore of this group,” Scheana Shay says to Raquel as they make necklaces. “And then came Lala [Kent]. And now here you are.”

There’s also a scene of Raquel and Tom (the dude she cheated with) in a pool together, as her ex-boyfriend James Kennedy says to his new girlfriend Ally Lewber, “He wants to fuck the shit out of Raquel.”

Again, this was before the scandal was made public.

Katie Maloney then says, “I want to light them both on fucking fire.”

Chilling stuff. CHILLING.

It then gets into the relationship qualms between Tom and Ariana, again, alluding to the fact that something is off between them.

“Having sex, like, four times a year?” Tom says to Ariana, pointing out that their sex life is off (maybe because he’s spending his days and nights fucking her friend instead of working on your relationship, I dunno…)

Then finally, shit well and truly hits the fan.

“This is a full-blown love affair,” Scheana says.

“I wish we both would have tried harder,” Tom says to a heartbroken Ariana, who responds: “You don’t deserve one fucking tear of mine.”

Meanwhile Raquel, without an ounce of regret, says to Tom: “I don’t fucking regret our relationship.”

Ya know shit’s bad because even Vanderpump Rules overlord Lisa Vanderpump has intervened to offer her sage advice and she’s PISSING tears.

“You will learn how to deal with your problems,” she tells the gang as she sobs.

Perhaps the most unsettling part of the trailer comes at the end when Tom offers to get a treat for Ariana.

When he asks if she wants anything — some snacks? A condom? Let me know! — she says she wants “for you to die.”

Good sweet fucking lord.

Peep the trailer below:

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is currently airing on Hayu, with the Scandoval eps to come soon so keep up to date if ya want to stay across the tea.