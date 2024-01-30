Tom Sandoval has spoken out about Scandoval — AKA when he cheated on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix, with her bestie Raquel Leviss — and defended his actions, claiming they were a result of Madix being a shit partner. Uh uh. Okay.

Sandoval, 41, made headlines and became public enemy number one online when his affair was aired on notoriously messy reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, much to the shock of fans who had watched his relationship with Madix, 38, for years.

A year after Vanderpump Rules‘ spicy 10 year reunion, Sandoval has claimed that, actually, he cheated because Madix was belittling and frigid. Hmm.

“If you want me to be fucking honest, I loved, I love Ariana. I do. I really care about her,” he said on The Viall Files podcast.

“But like, this person — fucking throughout our relationship — talked to me like I was down here, all the fucking time.

“And it’s unfortunate that, like, my way of acting out against that was like, me also like, just getting belittled, belittled, belittled all the fucking time.”

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss. Image: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Sandoval said the “low self-worth” he suffered as a result of Madix’s “belittling” was what tempted him to cheat on her with Raquel, who he said was young and hot.

“Somebody like Raquel — somebody who’s in her 20s doing the whipped cream bikini thing — I was like, ‘Wow. I’m attracted to somebody,’” he explained.

While he insisted he wasn’t blaming Madix for his decisions, he also noted that she hadn’t had sex with him in a while. These files are certainly fkn vile, I’ll say that much.

Madix broke up with Sandoval last year in March, after she found explicit videos of 29-year-old Leviss in his phone.

Interestingly, earlier this month Leviss actually accused Sandoval of trying to play the victim on her own podcast. I guess things are pretty hectic between these two as well.

“I know that he’s really trying to milk the victim role to make himself look better, I think, but in reality it’s making him look worse,” she said.

She also accused him of “manipulating” her throughout their affair to keep it quiet, and said she’d done a lot of healing in therapy after their relationship.

Honestly, Scandoval is the gift that keeps on giving. I’m keen to hear what Madix has to say about this.