Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has shed some light on the salary sitch on the long-running reality series.

Appearing on the Trading Secrets podcast, the reality star revealed that when she first started on the show, she was getting paid a pittance, but she’s since worked her way up to a decent salary.

“When you’re brand new, you definitely need that hostess job. I still was having to fit model. I still was having to be a hostess. Like, what I was making on the show was not covering much,” she said.

Kent – who first appeared on Vanderpump Rules in 2015 and later became one of the lead stars in Season 6 – explained that “earning your place” helps increase your earnings.

“My show rewards me for confrontation and speaking up. I don’t want to say that I like confrontation, but I will say that I’m great at it,” she said.

“It’s not something where I leave feeling amazing after it happens, but I know what I signed up for and I’m being paid for my thoughts.

“When cameras aren’t on, I tend to pick my battles a little bit better. But when cameras are on, it’s, like, ‘Well, I have a thought and I’m going to say it.’”

This prompted the salaries of the cast to surface online, so let’s delve into them, shall we?

According to In Touch Weekly, leading lady Lisa Vanderpump earns USD$500,000 (AUD$699,395) per season, which likely includes her pay as a cast member and a producer.

Meanwhile The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2020 that the “core cast” of Vanderpump Rules makes around USD$25,000 (AUD$34,969) an episode after negotiations in 2017 and 2018.

Said core cast includes Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, and last but not least, old made Lala Kent.

