Controversial Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards are getting slammed after yet-to-be-air footage from the new episode surfaced online.

In one video, which picks up where the last episode left off at Garcelle Beauvais‘ birthday party, Erika is sitting on a couch drunkenly slurring alongside co-star Dorit Kemsley.

As Garcelle’s 14-year-old son comes over to the table in front of Erika to pick up a vase of flowers, as instructed by his mother, Erika began berating him, telling him to “get the fuck out.”

In her confessional, Dorit said Erika’s comments made her “sick to my stomach.”

As if that wasn’t controversial enough, fans are also pissed about a subsequent scene in which Housewives Dorit, Kyle Richards and their husbands discuss Erika’s rant.

“I mean it’s not funny, but it is funny,” Kyle said. “I like seeing this more relaxed side of her.”

Dorit agreed, saying, “It’s really why I can give a major pass, and of course, it’s not my child. She had a few drinks, she doesn’t get like that. I don’t think I can ever remember a time where she was that loose and free.”

In a third scene, Kyle questions co-star Sutton Stracke when she says she had two miscarriages and, I’ve gotta warn ya, it’s hard to watch.

After both scenes did the rounds online, fans started calling out Erika for attacking Garcelle’s son and Kyle for defending her.

Let me get this straight. Kyle, who was upset about Sutton’s insensitive comment about Dorit’s robbery, laughs about the way Erika spoke to Garcelle’s 14-year-old son AND accuses Sutton of lying about having miscarriages? Kyle is such a fucking hypocrite. #rhobh — LouSeal (@bravolvrboy) July 4, 2022

Putting her hands on Sutton while questioning the validity of her miscarriages, and laughing when she learns Erika shouted obscenities at Garcelle's 14 year old son. This. is. Kyle. #RHOBH — Jersey Girl 💗🌷🏡🌷💗 (@JerseyGirl1196) July 4, 2022

Kyle to Sutton: “You can’t call Diana soulless. That’s crossing the line!”



Kyle about Erika: “Did you hear Erika told Garcelle’s son 14 year son to f**k off? I love this new side of her.”



Me: pic.twitter.com/xUZM8rN4ti — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 4, 2022

Kyle has since apologised on Instagram, writing: “I was laughing about a friend’s drunken, ridiculous behaviour. NOT about disrespecting someone’s child.

“I think you know me better than that by now. I wasn’t even there to see this and only heard about Erika and what she had said later.”

The full episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will drop on Hayu tomorrow so we can see for ourselves then.