In a storyline more interesting than anything that has actually happened on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills recently, Kyle Richards claims she has spotted her stolen ring on Diane Keaton‘s Instagram, on the hands of a ‘fortune teller’ in Santa Monica.

Richards and her husband, celebrity realtor Mauricio Umansky, were victims of a robbery in 2017. More than $150,000 worth of watches were stolen from their house in Encino, along with an extensive collection of jewelry. The couple were on holiday in Aspen at the time.

Earlier this week, in a ‘Secrets Revealed’ episode of RHOBH, Richards told Andy Cohen about the wild coincidence that led to her spotting the piece of jewelry, saying:

“I had the craziest thing happen. I was looking on Instagram and I saw Diane Keaton – she posted a picture of a psychic’s hands on the Third Street Promenade and they had my ring on her hand.”

She said that she had her agents reach out to Diane Keaton’s to find out some more details, learning that the actress merely took the picture because “she thought the nails were so interesting”, and could not offer any further help.

After hiring a private investigator and getting nowhere, she then enlisted her co-star Teddi Mellencamp to help out, before the trail went cold. “I want to know if she bought that from someone at a pawn shop, even if I have to buy it back from her, I’m happy to do that,” she said.

Things took another turn when a TikTok user named Maddie jumped on board, to claim that the hands in question actually belong to her grandmother, who has allegedly worked in a pharmacy for “over 50 years” and owned the rings for decades.

She then showed a photo of her grandmother’s hands at her fifth grade graduation (a weirdly specific detail, but sure) to prove ownership of the rings. “Kyle Richards, let me know if you want any more info,” she said.

Kyle Richards has not commented further, and does not appear to have actually specified which of the rings in question she believes to be hers.