RHOBH Icon Lisa Rinna Is Heading Down Under With A Bunch Of Other Stars For A New Reality Show

I am of the firm belief that Lisa Rinna can, and will, do anything she sets her mind to, no matter how wack, which is why it surprised me none to learn that that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) icon is slated to star in a reality show centred around celebrities living as astronauts on Mars.

Yes, you read that right.

Aptly titled Stars On Mars (with the assumption that it was pulled from a Name-My-TV-Show online generator), the US series has reportedly landed a host of big names to send into outer space. Or in this case, the Australian desert.

The Daily Telegraph dished that Alice Springs will serve as a backdrop to the Fox-commissioned reality show, with the Aussie red dust the perfect substitute for Mars’ atmosphere.

With a similar format to the wildly successful I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, you can bet that Stars On Mars will serve only the best drama as the “celebronauts” cohabitate in a “space station”, hoping to be the last star standing.

Or floating, if you wanna get space-technical…

“During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars,” a synopsis explained, and we are already hooked, line and sinker.

It continued: “They must use their brains and brawn — or maybe just their stellar social skills — to outlast the competition.”

Aside from expecting some top-tier celebrity scraps (Lisa Rinna isn’t shy of a feud or two), the “predominantly American” cast is sure to come saddled with some ‘yuge paychecks once you consider the names attached to the series.

Boldly going where no former Star Trek star has gone before, William Shatner will land on “Mars” to host the unscripted program, and TBH, he’s totally overqualified for the gig.

We mean, the man has literally been to space, becoming the oldest human at 90 years old to make the trek when he boarded Jeff Bezo‘s Blue Origin New Shepard rocket ship in 2020.

Slightly less qualified will be Rinna, 59, who was reportedly among the first celebs to sign on as a contestant. However, her hair has forever tested the laws of gravity, so we’re sure this latest venture will be a piece of cake —particularly coming off the back of her RHOBH exit.

Ready for blast-off on June 5 in the US, Stars On Mars is said to be “bold”, “big” and “outlandish”.

And nope, that’s not taking into account the egos…