Peep The Awks Moment A Love Island Star Finds Out Her Suitor Got With Her MAFS Star Sis

Well, this one hits a little too close to home. On Monday night the fifth season of Love Island Australia premiered and as promised it went off with a real bang.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode, we cop a peak at an incredibly awkward moment when contestant Kirra Schofield – who you’ll recognise as the Bronte Schofield‘s savage sis on MAFS – finds out that one of the hot fellas coming into the villa has indeed had sexual relations with her sister. Ooop, I’m telling muuuuuum.

The uncomfy clip shows jock model and bombshell Reid Polak chatting with host Sophie Monk before she asks him, “do you know each other?”

Turns out, they very much do.

“I think I matched with Kirra on Tinder,” he responded before coyly adding, “and then also I did see your sister.”

And when he says “see” he very meant to say he tangled between the sheets with Kirra’s sister Bronte who appeared on this year’s season of Married At First Sight.

Shocked by the revelation, Kirra exclaimed and asked, “you fucked my sister?”

“Uh, yes!” replied Reid.

You can watch the awkies teaser clip here.

And that’s what reality TV is all about, folks. You just never know when you’re going to star on a season of Married At First Sight and then hook up with a guy who will go on to appear on another dating show where he will meet your sister and potentially fall in love with her. It’s just one of those things.

To see how this one unfolds you’re going to have to watch Love Island Australia when it airs Monday to Thursday at 9:15pm.