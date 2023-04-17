Channel 7 has secured the rights to a brand new dating show from the Danish masterminds that cooked up Married At First Sight (MAFS) called Stranded On Honeymoon Island.

The Australian arc of this series is set to be a cursed lovechild between MAFS and Survivor which sounds simultaneously cooked and also right up my street.

Stranded On Honeymoon Island borrows a pretty similar format to MAFS with a panel of experts pairing up four couples and then putting their connection to the test by stranding them on a deserted island.

I’m in a long-term relationship and if you stranded me and my partner on a deserted island I think we would both go truly insane so I can’t imagine what will happen when it involves strangers.

Seven’s Head of Programming Angus Ross said in a statement that the network was confident viewers would love Stranded On Honeymoon Island and I cam’t help but agree.

“There is a good reason broadcasters around the world have fallen in love with the show. We’re taking the reality dating genre to a whole new addictive level,” he said.

“It blends fledging love with the adventure of a lifetime. We have no doubt viewers will lap up every minute of this bold and exciting new format.”

Reality dating shows are already hard enough to navigate but throw a deserted island into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for a series full of spectacularly heightened emotions.

I’m seeing foraging for food, a bunch of shitty weather and a whole lot of tears in Stranded On Honeymoon Island‘s future.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island Australia is set to be broadcast on Channel Seven in 2024 and I, for one, will be tuning in.