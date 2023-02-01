That episode of Married At First Sight was literally so boring that the internet started discussing the politics around couples’ honeymoon destinations. Because what would MAFS be without a smidgen of discourse, jealousy, drama and intrigue?

In a nutshell, what people wanted to know was why do some MAFS couples get saucy overseas honeymoons, while others are lumbered with dogshit staycations 20 minutes down the road from their wedding venue? When Janelle‘s brother Jordan is done going full Scooby Doo on Adam‘s ass, I’d like to see him investigate that little caper. Move over, Benoit Blanc!

For context, Dan and Sandy (yes, that Dan) honeymooned in Singapore; Ollie and Tahnee hightailed it to Fiji; Lyndall and Cam scooted to Fraser Island; Bronte and Harrison went to the Hunter Valley; Jesse and Claire visited the Whitsundays, and Janelle and Adam ‘mooned in Cairns.

The internet noticed that some people definitely got the short end of the straw. You simply cannot argue that the Hunter Valley and Singapore are on the same level.

I would be so mad if I got sent to the hunter valley when other couples get to go to Singapore or the Whitsundays lmao #mafs #mafsau — Y a s m i n🧡🥭 (@mango_heaux) February 1, 2023

I’d be fuming if other couples got to go overseas or to beautiful islands and my honeymoon was the Hunter Valley lol but maybe that’s just bc I lived so close to it for most my life #mafs — jedda 🐱 (@jeddamindtricks) February 1, 2023

I actually like the Hunter Valley but you would be pissed if you got that for a honeymoon and not Singapore or Fiji#MAFS #MAFSAU — 𝐃𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@DylanMatthews91) February 1, 2023

first a singapore honeymoon now a fiji honeymoon they’re really going all out with budget this year #mafsau #mafs — teresa (@augustfallin) February 1, 2023

Why are some couples overseas and others like in Hunter Valley? What were the criteria? Or the budget 🤣🤣#mafsau #MarriedAtFirstSightau — Kath!🌠⚡ (@Katheandr) February 1, 2023

Nah if at the first dinner party I found out people went to Fiji when I went to Cairns I'd be filthy #MAFSAU #MAFS — reality tweets (@RealityTVTweet3) February 1, 2023

But then some folks put their tinfoil hats on and wondered whether the honeymoon location had anything to do with the couple’s chance at success. Honestly, I’m loving the creativity. Go girl, give us a conspiracy theory.

So they sent the two couples who they think won't make it… to cheaper resorts in Australia… but the two couples they think might make it… they sent overseas #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Aleisha – yo 💎 (@aleisha_71) February 1, 2023

There's a pattern here…anyone going on a Queensland honeymoon is doomed. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) February 1, 2023

So where did you go for your honeymoon? Singapore? Fiji? Nah, Cairns. When you know you're not a producer fave looking at you Adam #MAFSAU #MAFS — crazy spinster (@crazy_spinster) February 1, 2023

Jokes aside, I definitely kind of get it. Ollie and Tahnee appear to be cute, normal fan favourites thus far and, unlike the other couples, they actually seem to like each other. Off to Fiji, you go.

However, Dan and Sandy seemed to be going OK-ish until photos of him pashing a wedding guest emerged, so their international honeymoon clearly meant jack shit.

But in saying that, our local ‘mooners Bronte and Harrison, Jesse and Claire and Janelle and Adam are all fucking doomed and you cannot tell me otherwise.

This means that Lyndall and Cam (who are also honeymooning in Australia) are our last hope at testing this theory. Until tomorrow night, when even MORE people get married and are inevitably forced to honeymoon in places you can visit for $49 via Jetstar (lost luggage and delayed flights not included).

If you want the full kit and caboodle re: tonight’s episode of MAFS, you can read our delicious little recap here.