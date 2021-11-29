Despite sneaky insiders insisting that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are dating for real, I’m still not totally convinced, and so I’m keeping my eyes and ears to the ground for tea on whether or not this thing is legit or a klassic Kardashian publicity stunt.

While on vacay in the States, Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk bumped into the pair at the Beverly Hills Hotel and he’s shared everything he witnessed.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Barewijk explained that he first noticed Davidson while he was sipping his morning tea and chatting on the phone with his mama at the hotel bar.

“All of the sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson,” he told the publication. “I talked further with my mum and then I thought, ‘Who is he talking with?’ Because I know the latest dating rumours. And so, it was Kim Kardashian!”

He must’ve had a pretty good rapport with the pair because they even took some snaps together, which he later shared to Instagram to prove that his encounter was legit (pics if it didn’t happen etc).

He told the mag that prior to snapping selfies, he’d taken pics of Kim from afar (creepy… but who among us wouldn’t do the same?).

As an ice-breaker, he says he showed her the pics he had taken of her and told her she was stunning (brave, but it worked!).

“I asked her for a photo. She said, ‘Okay, sure,’ and I asked Pete to take the photo. So he did. We took two photos,” he said. “I told him that people in The Netherlands like him because of SNL, so.. selfie? He took it!”

Sharing the snaps to his IG account, Barewijk wrote: “OMG MAKE ME CRAZY! SITTING RIGHT NEXT TO KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON FOR BREAKFAST!”

And now for the best part: the tea on what the pair were like together!

“They looked happy, sat close to each other and walked away together,” Barewijk told PEOPLE. “It looked like a date to me,” he said, adding that the couple stuck around for a few minutes before heading off.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been spotted on fun, flirty dates all over town over the past few weeks, most recently dining at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, where they entered holding hands and “were both in a great mood.”

“They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling,” a spy told PEOPLE. “He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple.”

Apparently Davidson even had a hickey on his neck, which is rather telling, isn’t it?

Meanwhile their mates are bloody stoked for them, but again, I still have my theories as to why this is all BS. Time will tell…