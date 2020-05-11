Thanks for signing up!

Everyone’s bored in quarantine and there’s literally nothing to do but analyse celebrities’ Instagrams, so here’s the latest tea to come from your fave pop stars.

Pregnant singer Katy Perry recently announced that she’d be dropping her new banger ‘Daisies’ on May 15.

“The first single from #KP5 is called #DAISIES and she’s coming MAY 15, 2020,” she wrote on Instagram.

That same day, her rival-turned-BFF Taylor Swift posted a photo of herself in a sweater with daisies on it.

“Biiig isolation,” she captioned the pic.

Now, if it were anyone else, I’d think it were a coincidence. But being a long-time Tay Tay fan, I know that literally ~everything~ she does (especially on Insta) has been perfectly calculated.

But wait, that’s not all.

OG TiToker Kesha also dropped daisy hints on her ‘gram by posting a naked pic, feat. daisy emojis over her nips.

And the fourth daisy sighting comes to us via Melanie Martinez who shared the following piccy on her IG along with a lengthy caption about flowers.

Observe:

Is the 2020 rendition of ‘Lady Marmalade’ on its way?

Pls be so, ‘coz the world could do with a girl power hit to lift our spirits right now.