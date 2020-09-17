Thanks for signing up!

Juliette, Juliette wherefore art thou Juliette? We miss your banter and dancing.

Well there is a very big Juliette shaped hole missing from The Bachelor and we certainly felt it tonight. Her running commentary gave the show a unique flavour, that could’ve only been matched by Kaitlyn and well… we know what happened to her.

I’m over the drama between Bella and Irena, I just want the drama between Juliette and Roxi back. Take me back to the good old days, that’s the kind of drama we want to see.

I’m just glad that Juliette can at least answer all those DMs she’s been receiving from TikTok stars and rappers. Locky is a Survivor contestant, not even a Survivor winner? Please, Juliette you can do better.

Fans on Twitter agree that we need our queen Juliette back. They have also been quick to point out how hard the show is to follow without her.

i’m gonna be honest… i mentally checked out as soon as Juliette left and i have no idea what’s going on anymore #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/Y1RJ8OLGK7 — alysha / juliette fan account (@intosneedy) September 17, 2020

I already miss Juliette providing the entertainment during the cocktail party #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/nLW1AvHPFr — T ???? (@ten_1996x) September 17, 2020

Yes, even Osher misses our fave Juliette.

And you would have made an amazing plate-smasher. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/D2NKyOSZv1 — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) September 17, 2020

Nobody can steal my Golden Glow #thebachelorAU pic.twitter.com/tMKNbkfTdJ — Juliette Herrera (@juliette_iris) September 16, 2020

You’re right Juliette, no one can steal your glow. You’re glistening girl.