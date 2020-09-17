Juliette, Juliette wherefore art thou Juliette? We miss your banter and dancing.

Well there is a very big Juliette shaped hole missing from The Bachelor and we certainly felt it tonight. Her running commentary gave the show a unique flavour, that could’ve only been matched by Kaitlyn and well… we know what happened to her.

I’m over the drama between Bella and Irena, I just want the drama between Juliette and Roxi back. Take me back to the good old days, that’s the kind of drama we want to see.

I’m just glad that Juliette can at least answer all those DMs she’s been receiving from TikTok stars and rappers. Locky is a Survivor contestant, not even a Survivor winner? Please, Juliette you can do better.

Fans on Twitter agree that we need our queen Juliette back. They have also been quick to point out how hard the show is to follow without her.

Yes, even Osher misses our fave Juliette.

You’re right Juliette, no one can steal your glow. You’re glistening girl.