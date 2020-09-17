Somewhere between that rose ceremony and Irena Srbinovska and Bella Varelis butting heads over paint, Juliette Herrera went home! It came out of bloody nowhere, so PEDESTRIAN.TV chatted to Juliette to find out what actually happened. Turns out, it was heaps chill and there are no hard feelings whatsoever. Also, Juliette used to date Aussie actor Joel Edgerton. That’s a fun fact, tell ya what.

Just quickly, before we get into Bachie, Juliette dated Edgerton for about four months while he was in Sydney filming The Great Gatsby.

“It was a long time ago, but it was magical and we spent every day together,” Juliette shared. “He was so nice and kind and wonderful. He’s the best dude ever.”

Now, back to our regular programming.

What you saw last night when Juliette was sent home is pretty much what happened.

“I was just saying to him I have a lot of offers in my DMs,” Juliette told PTV. “So are you going to give me a single date? ‘Cos I’m running out of time, mate. I can’t just be sitting around here waiting.”

Bless.

“I think he was a bit baffled,” Juliette continued. “But he did the really nice thing and let me go. He saved my dignity, he was like, ‘You do not deserve to go to the rose ceremony, you deserve better than that, Juliette.'”

So the limo was called, they said their goodbyes – Juliette wished Locky the best and Locky wished Juliette luck with her DMs’ – and that was that.

“It was a pretty nice ending, I think,” Juliette said, adding that it was the right decision to make. They simply weren’t right for each other.

The stylist said she has no regrets about her time on The Bachelor. Sure, there were highs and lows, but it was all part of the experience. She’s completely over that Roxi Kenny drama, by the way, so there’s no point bringing that up again.

For Juliette, the biggest takeaway from her time on The Bachelor was being able to finally accept who she is.

If you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else? #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/dMRMF7SBXm — The Bachelor Australia ???? (@TheBachelorAU) September 16, 2020

“It helped me accept my quirks, my outspoken nature, my personality, and it also gave me the chance to feel proud of being a Latina,” Juliette said. “It helped me accept my own cultural background, because for so long I rejected being brown or Latina in Australia. I never saw myself represented on TV or in magazines.”

Juliette’s stint on the show led to an overflowing inbox of DMs from people of colour who were so thankful to see someone that looked like them on TV.

“It was nice to see us dominate [the screens] for a bit,” she said. “We’re not invisible.”

So, what now? Well, Juliette is heaps keen on Bachelor in Paradise. If we don’t see her next season, we riot.

“I want to meet a hottie and be at the beach,” Juliette said. “There are a few Bachie boys that I’m interested in so why not?”

Asked about which ones, Juliette dropped the names Paddy Colliar (Ali Oetjen‘s season) and pie man Jackson Garlick (Angie Kent‘s season).

Not to mention, Juliette also can’t wait to see who the “rejects” are from Elly and Becky Miles‘ upcoming season of The Bachelorette. After seeing just how many blokes from Angie’s season turned up in Fiji, that’s probably a good call to make.

READ MORE Wondering How TF Dual Bachelorettes Will Work? The First Trailer Clears Some Of It Up

In the meantime, Juliette’s preparing to launch her own IGTV series called Not My Lyrics – “like, those aren’t my lyrics, girl” – about issues she feels are important to talk about. Expect episodes on what it’s like to be children of immigrants in Australia, not being white in Australia, how to become comfortable in your own skin, mental health, grief, trauma, and love.

Juliette is hoping to interview some past contestants from The Bachelor franchise as well as people she’s worked with from Australia’s media industry.

“Hopefully it opens up some conversation and dialogue between the people that follow and watch it, so we can all go through life together,” Juliette said. “I just don’t want anyone to feel alone.”

The trailer launches on her Instagram today.

The Bachelor continues Thursday, 7.30pm on Channel 10.