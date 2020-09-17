Steph Harper left the Bachelor mansion last night during *that* rose ceremony. You may have missed it between all the Bella Varelis and Irena Srbinovska drama, because that is literally what the show is about now. Forget Locky Gilbert. PEDESTRIAN.TV caught up with Steph to chat about her time on The Bachelor, here’s what she had to say.

So, first up, Steph said she actually had a pretty solid connection with Locky. Contrary to what we saw throughout the season, Steph didn’t just have a laugh with Locky whenever they spent time together.

“I went into that [last night’s one-on-one time] thinking I would get a rose,” Steph told PTV. “We had really good chats in lockdown, we’d talk on the phone for four hours at a time.”

Even during that one-on-one time with Locky, Steph said they talked about more serious topics like family, friends, and goals.

“I was a little bit shocked,” Steph said about not receiving a rose. “The only indication I had that I might be going home was that I didn’t get a rose [during the one-on-one time]. But nothing there made me feel that way.”

So, what does Steph think about the whole Bella and Irena rift? Here’s when things got interesting.

From what we’ve seen, something apparently happened during Love in Lockdown. Upon returning to the mansion, Bella accused Irena of being a manipulative, toxic person, who lies and lies and lies. But the thing is, we haven’t really seen this on TV.

According to Steph, viewers just don’t know the whole story.

“Irena said some things to me about Bella, so I think it kind of just went from there,” Steph explained, adding that this happened right before filming was halted due to the pandemic.

“As we were leaving the mansion – we were on our way home – Irena had a bit to say to me about Bella,” Steph said.

She didn’t explicitly say what Irena said, but “they weren’t very nice things.”

And then Bella found out.

“I didn’t plan to tell Bella because I didn’t know what I thought about Bella at that point,” Steph explained. “Irena had said so much to me about her that I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t really think I want to associate myself with Bella.’ But then I actually got a chance to chat to Bella when we got back into the mansion and I figured out that Irena had said a lot of things to both of us about the other person and it was all just lies.”

Woof.

