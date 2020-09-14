The first trailer for the next season of The Bachelorette has dropped, and so too did every dude’s jaw when they first walked down the red carpet.

Turns out, everyone was pretty surprised when they saw both Elly Miles and her sister Becky Miles waiting for them. These guys apparently thought they would be fighting over the one person when they came on the show.

“We’re sisters and we’re both bachelorettes,” Becky said to one of the shocked contestants.

Thankfully, the Miles sisters were quick to clarify: “Two girls, looking for one guy each.”

This year… things are a little different! Get ready for double the romance and double the fun with sisters, Elly and Becky ????

#BacheloretteAU, coming soon on 10.

So now we know the guys won’t be competing to have two simultaneous partners at the end of the season. Glad we cleared that one up.

Obviously, that doesn’t mean things are going to be just like the previous season.

“This year, things are going to be a little different,” Elly said in the trailer.

“These boys have no bloody idea what’s coming for them.”

Clearly, this additional love interest will add a whole other level of chaos to the already wild show.

However despite what we do know about the upcoming season, some things are still unclear.

Will one-on-one dates become two-on-two dates? Will there be more or fewer roses? What happens if they both like the same guy?

Guess we’ll have to wait for the next Bachelorette trailer to drop.