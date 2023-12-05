Joey King Is Not Happy Her Ex Jacob Elordi Is Dragging Their Kissing Booth Films In Public

Joey King has expressed her dismay that her former co-star (and ex-boyfriend) Jacob Elordi openly trashed The Kissing Booth movies they both starred in. Honestly, was he wrong though?

King told Variety at the Balenciaga fashion show in Los Angeles that it was “unfortunate” Elordi felt so negatively towards filming the teen romance trilogy.

“I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way,” she said.

“I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who starred in the second and third The Kissing Booth movies (and who you might know from Red, White & Royal Blue), also defended the films.

“I thought it was a shame,” he told Variety of Elordi’s comments, “because to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience.”

Maybe Elordi wasn’t acting in this scene because he looks done as fuck. Image: Netflix.

What did Jacob Elordi say about The Kissing Booth?

The pair’s comments come in response to Elordi’s profile with GQ magazine, in which he told the publication that he was “miserable” during filming for The Kissing Booth.

“I didn’t want to make those movies before I made those movies,” he said.

“Those movies are ridiculous. They’re not universal. They’re an escape.”

Honestly, while King had a great time filming the movies, let’s not forget that she and Elordi actually dated for a year and then broke up after the first film. Meaning that during the second and third films, the two actors were exes and navigating their own drama.

As a sad gal with avoidant personality traits, I’d be miserable in that scenario, too. Jacob Elordi is valid!

I would rather bury myself alive than make out with an ex like this for a film that is widely considered to be dogshit. Image: Netflix.

At the time, King acknowledged that filming under such emotionally fraught circumstances was not easy, but maintained it was good for her growth. A mature queen.

“It was crazy. It was a wild experience. But honestly, it was a really beautiful time. Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor,” she said on the podcast Mood with Lauren Elizabeth.

“I grew as a person on this.”

Even in that interview, she spoke about how much she adores The Kissing Booth and how protective she feels about it, so clearly Elordi’s comments hit a nerve.

But honestly, even if you love the trashy romance films, let’s not pretend they are good. Elordi is right, and he’s allowed to say it.