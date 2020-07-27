Days, literal days, after The Kissing Booth 2 officially hit Netflix on Friday, the streaming giant has announced #3 will premiere next year. It’s already been filmed, no joke.

The Kissing Booth is based on the hugely frothed Wattpad novel of the same name by Beth Reeks. It follows Elle Evans (Joey King) as she’s brought face-to-face with her forever crush when she signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival. Aussie lad Jacob Elordi co-stars as Noah Flynn and Joel Courtney plays his little brother, Lee Flynn.

Film numero two picks up right as Noah leaves home for Harvard and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. All she cares about is juggling her long-distance relationship and getting into her dream college… until handsome, charismatic new classmate Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) walks into her life. Hate to see it.

Taking to her Instagram, Joey announced that The Kissing Booth 3 is one hundo per cent happening.

But wait, there’s more.

Per Variety, the third film was secretly shot at the same time as the sequel, which means it’s already in post-production. It is probably one of the few Netflix projects that escaped the COVID-19 delays.

I have yet to binge my way through both films, so I can’t make any comments. But look, it’s currently Netflix Australia’s #1 movie so it must be doing something right.

You can find both films on the streaming service now.