You’ve been hearing it more and more, folks: 2023 has marked the return of the rom-com. There have been multiple flicks dropped this year that have harkened back to the iconique romantic comedy gold that we once frothed, but the latest one — Red, White & Royal Blue — has one major difference.

In this movie, queer characters aren’t the sassy, sarcastic and aggressively stereotypical side characters who merely act as a sounding board for the straight leads.

Nope, in Red, White & Royal Blue, the gay characters — as well as the overall journey and experience of being queer — is front and centre and we love to see it.

And when I say we, I don’t just mean a select few people who identify as queer and therefore have a vested interest in the film.

I mean scores and scores of viewers who have reportedly stampeded onto Prime Video to check out the delightfully gay flick in all its glory.

According to Film Updates, Red, White & Royal Blue has gone absolutely gangbusters, becoming the #1 movie globally on Prime Video in its premiere weekend.

It’s also become one of Prime Video’s top three most-watched romantic comedies ever, and is responsible for causing a “huge surge” in new Prime membership signups.

The reason why this is so damn sweet is because it debunks the homophobic rhetoric that was spewed following the commercial failure of other queer films including Bros (2022).

After Billy Eichner‘s flick bombed at the box office — despite receiving glowing reviews — loser conservatives on the internet weaponised this as evidence that queer stories aren’t of interest to the general public.

I remember seeing the phrase “go woke, go broke” littered across social media like the garbage that it is.

But the success of Red, White & Royal Blue is proof that queer stories not only matter, but can also be shaped into excellent storytelling that’ll have viewers, queer or not, absolutely frothing.

It’s everything the LGBTQIA+ community has been begging for: representation, which in this case has converted into success.

This is no shade at all to Bros, by the way. As I said, the movie copped positive reviews and was an absolute hoot and a half.

I’m just saying, the freaks who interpreted its failure as a smoking gun in the fight against queer representation were dead wrong and frankly, I’m dancing on the grave of that theory.

So go ahead and join the scores of other people in checking out Red, White & Royal Blue ASAP.

It’s damn good entertainment, whether you’re queer or not.