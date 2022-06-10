Queer As Folk Meant The World To Me As A Gay Teen So I’m Glad The Next Gen Has Stan’s Reboot

Growing up, there were very few shows with queer leads. You had Will & Grace, The L Word, Queer As Folk and… well… that’s literally all I can remember.

Every other show with queer characters treated their storylines in a stereotypical, tokenistic and often disrespectful way. While all three of the aforementioned shows were great viewing for budding queers such as myself.

All three shows later got the respect they deserved by copping revivals on Stan. Will & Grace and The L Word dropped yonks ago (and were absolutely killer!) and the streaming giant has just released the reboot of Queer As Folk.

Debuting in 2000, Queer As Folk had a US version and a UK version, both of which charted the lives of a bunch of gay mates.

They explored serious issues that the LGBTQIA+ community faced back then and still do to this day, from relationship drama to discrimination to drug addiction.

As a gay teen, Queer As Folk opened my eyes to these important issues in the format of an entertaining drama series.

Yep, that’s Charlie Hunnam on the far left! (Credit: Queer As Folk)

In a time where shows with strictly straight leads populated the airwaves (Friends, How I Met Your Mother, etc), Queer As Folk helped normalise being gay and introduced me to a world outside the straighty-180 lifestyle. A world which would one day become my day-to-day life.

But bringing things into 2022, there’s a lot more queer representation on telly now but, IMO, nothing quite like Queer As Folk.

And so I’m glad that Stan’s modern day reboot will give the generation of gay teens their own version of QAF to watch.

Just like the OGs, the series explores the gay experience of a bunch of queer friends living in New Orleans.

Queer As Folk stars Devin Way (Greys Anatomy) as Brodie, Fin Argus (Summer 03) as Mingus, Jesse James Keitel (The Bobby Brown Story) as Ruthie, CG as Shar, Johnny Sibilly as Noah and Ryan O’Connel as Julian who also serves as a writer and co-executive producer on the series.

Meanwhile Kim Cattrall might have kissed Sex and the City goodbye, but she’s back to grace our screens as a guest star in the series, along with icon Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets).

All eight episodes just landed on Stan, the same day as the U.S., just in time for the long weekend.

IT’S A PRIDE MONTH MIRACLE!!!

Have a peek at the trailer below: