Billionaire, philanthropist and part-time ostrich egg Jeff Bezos has dropped a rather violent Twitter response to Leonardo DiCaprio, who was very close to walking away with his girlfriend after a fiery encounter at a social event.

Last night the internet was awash with memes about Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who upon meeting everyone’s childhood crush Leonardo DiCaprio at a luxe dinner for rich people, took her chance to risk it all.

I mean, the videos do not lie, she was deadset going to leave her boiled egg for even a slither of a chance at a relationship with Leo.

Please jot your memory and watch the video one more time. It is exceptional. You can pinpoint the exact moment Bezos’ heart snaps in two.

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

Hell, here is a meme for good measure. Bezos may have USD$177 billion (AUD$238 billion) under his belt, but his charm and attractiveness are at net zero.

Leo on the other hand, oozing with personality. A king, if you will.

Brother is in Spain???? pic.twitter.com/vdOcjpR5BH — Soroush Kesha (@Sooroooush) November 7, 2021

Naturally, when a billionaire gets offended, they have to do something on Twitter to recover their image.

You see, billionaires to Twitter is like what crust is to bread: a constant companion, albeit an unwanted one.

Bezos, however, chose to take a walk on the violent side with his response.

He’s really playing into the evil billionaire schtick lately and I’m not sure how I feel about it.

Elon is the crazed billionaire with lofty ambitions, Zuckerberg is the loser billionaire that nobody likes, but Bezos is the one who, in a Hollywood flick, would probably be the mastermind at the head of the evil genius table.

Please gaze upon Bezos’ threat to drop Leonardo DiCaprio down a steep cliff and walk away chuckling menacingly.

I have to admit, it’s a pretty funny response to make when the entire world is pointing and laughing at you and your relationship.

That doesn’t mean I’m going to stop making fun of ol’ Humpty Dumpty.

Hahahaha. Jeff you’re so funny. Would you and Leo have time to meet me in my DMs to talk about by crippling student loan debt? I’ll standby. Thanks in advance. — Rogue HOU Sports Fan (@RogueHouSports) November 8, 2021

Also, I didn’t realise Bezos had ARMS. I don’t know how to process this information, but now I’m going to have to, aren’t I?