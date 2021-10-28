As of this morning, the company once known around the world as Facebook will now go by, uh, “Meta”. As in, the Metaverse. Haha holy shit, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s gone full Lex Luthor meets Dr. Doom on us.

In a statement announcing the news, Zuckerberg said the new name reflects their plan for the metaverse, which he identifies as “a feeling of presence — like you are right there with another person or in another place.”

Side note: that feels ripped from a supervillain’s monologue.

“In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine – get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create – as well as completely new experiences that don’t really fit how we think about computers or phones today,” he added.

“In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll be able to spend more time on what matters to you, cut down time in traffic, and reduce your carbon footprint.”

Teleport? I’m sorry, what? WHAT? Surely that’s a figure of speech otherwise the Big Zuck might actually just be a Marvel supervillain.

Zuckerberg clarified that with Meta, the company hopes to make their platforms more collaborative for both creators and developers, and it will make a conscious decision to support cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

“From now on, we will be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first,” he said. “That means that over time you won’t need a Facebook account to use our other services. As our new brand starts showing up in our products, I hope people around the world come to know the Meta brand and the future we stand for.”

Elsewhere in the video, the Facebook CEO added: “Our apps and our brands, they’re not changing anything, and we’re still the company that designs technology around people.

“Now we have a new North Star to help bring the metaverse to life.”

If Loki and WandaVision have taught me anything, it’s that this is big tech for “I’m going to populate the world with clones of me from the metaverse”, I think?

Over on Twitter, people are both dragging the new name and its implications for Zuckerberg as an alleged anti-social incel supervillain.

Facebook officially became Facebook in 2005. As of right now, it still seems to be Facebook, but we should expect the rebrand soon.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: Facebook / Twitter [@allegrafrank]