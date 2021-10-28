As of this morning, the company once known around the world as Facebook will now go by, uh, “Meta”. As in, the Metaverse. Haha holy shit, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s gone full Lex Luthor meets Dr. Doom on us.

In a statement announcing the news, Zuckerberg said the new name reflects their plan for the metaverse, which he identifies as “a feeling of presence — like you are right there with another person or in another place.”

Side note: that feels ripped from a supervillain’s monologue.

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

“In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine – get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create – as well as completely new experiences that don’t really fit how we think about computers or phones today,” he added.

“In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll be able to spend more time on what matters to you, cut down time in traffic, and reduce your carbon footprint.”

Teleport? I’m sorry, what? WHAT? Surely that’s a figure of speech otherwise the Big Zuck might actually just be a Marvel supervillain.

Zuckerberg clarified that with Meta, the company hopes to make their platforms more collaborative for both creators and developers, and it will make a conscious decision to support cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

“From now on, we will be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first,” he said. “That means that over time you won’t need a Facebook account to use our other services. As our new brand starts showing up in our products, I hope people around the world come to know the Meta brand and the future we stand for.”

Elsewhere in the video, the Facebook CEO added: “Our apps and our brands, they’re not changing anything, and we’re still the company that designs technology around people.

“Now we have a new North Star to help bring the metaverse to life.”

“I am proud to announce that, starting today, our company is now Meta.” — CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook’s new name. pic.twitter.com/6YYaEKcufj — The Recount (@therecount) October 28, 2021

If Loki and WandaVision have taught me anything, it’s that this is big tech for “I’m going to populate the world with clones of me from the metaverse”, I think?

Over on Twitter, people are both dragging the new name and its implications for Zuckerberg as an alleged anti-social incel supervillain.

this all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 28, 2021

ok come on now zuck calling it “meta” somehow feels *intentionally* villainous — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) October 28, 2021

Liza Minnelli has outlived a corporate name change — Facebook which will now be called Meta. Facebook, Instagram and other apps will remain, but under the Meta umbrella. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) October 28, 2021

Reject Meta

Embrace dairy pic.twitter.com/6tfbKProTY — Imgur (@imgur) October 28, 2021

mark zuckerberg is the only person i know who likes ready player one — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) October 28, 2021

This entire Facebook Meta shitshow has real signs of a company where no one has the guts or cache to tell Mark Zuckerberg his ideas are embarrassingly stupid — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 28, 2021

It's called Meta because we've never Meta worse idea. BOOM got 'em. — John ‘Hardcoded strings’ Epler (@eplerjc) October 28, 2021

Much like the Iraq War in 2003, the launch of "Meta" in 2021 will inspire an entirely new generation of terrorists — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) October 28, 2021

“meta” when they’re called into court to answer for facebook influencing elections pic.twitter.com/S4qEVWKSwn — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) October 28, 2021

Our parents about to be like "My Facebook says meta ,how do I change it back." pic.twitter.com/lVzysJPXFU — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 28, 2021

"Ever since I Meta girl like you ,I'll never switch up like Facebook" pic.twitter.com/wDZuO7as1n — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 28, 2021

META because MAGA was taken, apparently. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 28, 2021

"Meta" is short for 'I meta girl in high school who I had a huge crush on only to find her years later on Facebook posting anti-vax links and Tom Hanks pedophile theories' — Matt ????swalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 28, 2021

Zuckerberg explaining Meta pic.twitter.com/dXN6Tnf9zv — Chris Stein (@chrissteinplays) October 28, 2021

Meta is short for “meta first cousin for the first time and now we’re happily married.” — ???????????????? (@antifaoperative) October 28, 2021

Facebook rebrands as Meta. Missed opportunity. Should have been Beta. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 28, 2021

“Meta” stands for “Mark’s Extremely Thick Ass” ???? ???? ???? — Kate Knibbs ????????‍♀️ (@Knibbs) October 28, 2021

Facebook officially became Facebook in 2005. As of right now, it still seems to be Facebook, but we should expect the rebrand soon.