Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers! Some powerful cosmic energy is in the air this week, read on to suss your horoscope…

ARIES

Anything is possible in your dating life this week. Not just because Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, but also because the Full Moon arrives on February 16 and thanks to both Venus and Mars, everything will be intensified. Feelings, emotions, sex, and so on and so forth.

TAURUS

Get ready to get all kinds of lucky this week, Taurus. First up we’ve got V-Day, the most romantic day of the year. Then the Full Moon on February 16 makes things all bright and shiny. Expect to receive some special treats this week, including noice V-Day gifts, some exciting news and a damn good time in the bedroom.

GEMINI

This week marks the conclusion of something for you. Whether it’s the completion of a project you’ve been working on, the end of a relationship, or the end of caring about something or someone. Just remember that when one door closes another one opens, so be excited for what this finale means for you.

CANCER

Was last month a bit of a write-off for you? Well not so much a write-off, but you just didn’t kick as many goals as you would’ve liked and it just wasn’t the empowering start to the year that you’d hoped it would have been. Well from February 17 onwards, as the Full Moon goes off, you’ll make up for lost time in a big way.

LEO

You have an aura of luck, success and good fortune this week, thanks to Jupiter and Uranus’ movements, so if there’s a decision or a major move that you’ve been putting off, we recommend pressing play over the next few days. Don’t be afraid to call upon trustworthy peeps to help you achieve your goals!

VIRGO

Get ready to be throwing those dollar, dollar bills in the air because the Full Moon in luxurious Leo on February 16 will have you wanting to treat yo’self and ya know what? You bloody well deserve it! With Valentine’s Day hitting tomorrow, the luxe life could even be bestowed upon you by someone special.

LIBRA

Get ready to feel all the feels this week as the Full Moon hits just days after the most romantic night of the year, Valentine’s Day. It’s looking like these feels will be positive ones, namely warm and fuzzies, which is what my Libran kings and queens deserve. Soak it all in, bb!

SCORPIO

Have you been waiting on an answer from an authority figure? Well expect to receive it this week within the five days of the Full Moon in Leo which hits on February 16. Your hard work and Scorpio determination has put you on the radar of some v. important people and you deserve every bit of success that’s coming your way.

SAGITTARIUS

Everything’s coming up Milhouse from this week on as good fortune planet Jupiter brings positive shit into your zone. Because Jupiter is your ruling planet, just FYI, you will enjoy more spoils than any other sign. Bring on the good times, good mems, and good vibes!

CAPRICORN

This week your focus will be on your finances due to the Full Moon in Leo on February 16. Because you’re so good at dotting your is and crossing your ts, I have no doubt that any money woes will soon be cleared up. Just tap into your organised Capricorn spirit and Get. Shit. Done.

AQUARIUS

As Jupiter and Uranus link up this week, expect major breakthroughs to occur. You’ll have many a revelation (read: light bulb moments) in which you’ll finally figure out how to sort shit out once and for all. These breakthroughs will foster in positive changes from here on out.

PISCES

You’ll finally, I repeat, FINALLY be done (or at the very least be v. v. v. close to finishing) a major project that’s been plaguing you at some point this week, thanks to the power of the Full Moon on February 16 and I’m happy to report that you’ll be very pleased with the results. Go, you good thing!

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.