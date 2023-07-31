Alert The Masses Bc Harry Styles Has A New Tatt & It Looks Like It’s Dedicated To A Famous Ex

There are very few things that will actively get me out of bed on a Monday morning. Today, new pics of a very chiselled Harry Styles and his very new tattoo really did it for me.

Now, you may be thinking, “Woopdi-freaking-doo, man’s got a fuck-ton of tatts already” (over 50, at last count in 2021). However, the subject of his latest ink has me screaming, crying, throwing up and I just know the Harry stans are too.

Page Six really do be doing God’s work, with the outlet having obtained pics of the 29-year-old living it up in Bolsena, Italy, hot on the heels of his last-ever Love On Tour gig.

While I could ramble on for hours about how these snaps have me burning, pining and perishing (the abs, the V-lines, those shorts), let me get to the actual point of this article.

That point being: Harry Edward Styles has the word “Olivia” inked in italics on his thigh, and plenty of people (moi, included) think it’s an ode to his ex, Olivia Wilde.

ICYMI: The pair were first romantically linked in January 2021 while they were filming Don’t Worry Darling, which was the catalyst for a whole lotta drama involving Haz, Olivia, her ex-hubby Jason Sudeikis and what was apparently a very sacred salad.

Now, some fans are choosing to ignore Harry’s new tattoo, and honestly, I wish I had the willpower.

“I will live in blissful ignorance of what that tattoo actually says until I see some Ultra HD 4K resolution photos to prove me wrong because I know my mans wasn’t dumb enough to get a name tattoo,” one Twitter user penned.

Others reckon it’s a reference to his song “Olivia” from back in the One Direction days, which was featured on their 2015 album, Made In The A.M.

Meanwhile, some are just shook Harry “is the relationship name tattoo kind of guy actually”. To which I say, move over Travis Barker and Brooklyn Beckham.

Further bamboozling onlookers, the “Olivia” ink is sat above another seemingly new tatt that reads “colazione”, which is Italian for “breakfast”.

And that reminds me: I, too, aspire to get my fave meal of the day permanently imprinted on my body someday. Dessert, anyone?

Image: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images).